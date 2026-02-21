403
Turkish Red Crescent Serves Iftar to Displaced Families in Eastern Sudan
(MENAFN) The Turkish Red Crescent organized iftar meals for 1,000 displaced individuals in Port Sudan, located in eastern Sudan, as stated by reports.
The event took place at a camp housing displaced families in the Red Sea state’s capital. It was attended by Türkiye’s ambassador to Khartoum, staff from the Turkish Embassy, the Sudanese Red Crescent Secretary-General Ahmed Al-Tayyib Suleiman, representatives of international aid organizations in Sudan, and members of the Turkish Red Crescent’s local team.
Yıldız told reports that humanitarian aid sent by Türkiye and its citizens arrived in Port Sudan in December and January via four large vessels, coordinated by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).
He added that the distribution of food and hygiene kits provided by AFAD and the Turkish Red Crescent continues. As part of Ramadan initiatives, the organization plans to serve iftar meals to 20,000 displaced people across five states.
Yıldız further explained that the Turkish Red Crescent intends to deliver food parcels to vulnerable families and supply holiday clothing for children ahead of Eid al-Fitr.
“The humanitarian assistance of the Turkish people in Sudan is not limited to state efforts. More than 20 Turkish non-governmental organizations are conducting aid activities on the ground,” he said. He emphasized that iftar meals, food parcels, cash aid, and Eid clothing distribution will continue throughout Ramadan.
Highlighting the enduring bond between the Turkish and Sudanese peoples, Yıldız said humanitarian solidarity has reinforced historical and cultural ties, particularly at a time when support is most needed, stressing a commitment to sustaining relations grounded in mutual respect.
