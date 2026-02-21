403
Venezuelan Acting President Meets Jordanian FM to Boost Bilateral Ties
(MENAFN) Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodriguez welcomed Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Hussein Al-Safadi at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas on Friday, focusing on reaffirming national sovereignty and expanding cooperation between the two countries, according to reports.
The discussions also addressed a shared work agenda designed to enhance collaboration across multiple areas of mutual interest.
Prior to meeting Rodriguez, Al-Safadi was received by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, where they explored opportunities to strengthen relations and cooperation.
“During our meeting, we agreed on the importance of promoting dialogue and understanding as fundamental pillars for achieving peace among peoples, as well as on defending the sovereignty of nations. During his visit, we will review the bilateral agenda with the aim of strengthening our mutual cooperation and deepening the diplomatic ties that unite our peoples,” Gil wrote on Telegram.
