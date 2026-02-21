MARA Bitcoin Miner Acquires Majority Stake In Exaion AI Data Center

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) In a strategic move that blends crypto mining with enterprise AI ambitions, MARA Holdings completed a majority stake acquisition in Exaion, the French computing infrastructure operator. The deal, initially agreed in August 2025 with EDF Pulse Ventures, hands MARA France a 64% stake in Exaion after the necessary regulatory clearances. EDF remains a minority shareholder and customer, while NJJ Capital-the investment vehicle of telecom entrepreneur Xavier Niel-will take a 10% stake in MARA France as part of the broader alliance. Governance is being reshaped to reflect the new ownership structure: MARA, EDF Pulse Ventures, and NJJ will each hold board seats alongside Exaion's CEO and co-founder, with Niel and MARA's chief executive Fred Thiel also expected to participate on the board. The arrangement crystallizes a multi-party partnership that could accelerate Exaion's AI and cloud ambitions while reinforcing MARA's diversification beyond traditional mining operations.



Board composition will reflect the new tri-party ownership, with 3 seats for MARA, 3 for EDF Pulse Ventures, and 1 for NJJ, plus Exaion's leadership. The move aligns with a wider industry trend of Bitcoin miners repurposing facilities for AI data centers to diversify revenue amid hashprice pressure and rising mining costs.

Market context: The deal sits at the intersection of crypto mining, AI infrastructure demand, and large-scale energy deployment. The sector has faced tighter economics since the 2024 halving reduced block rewards and rising network difficulty squeezed margins. In response, several miners have pursued hybrid models-maintaining mining as a cash-flow anchor while building AI computing capacity to stabilize revenue streams. This broader trend is evident in public players adapting their asset bases, with companies like HIVE Digital Technologies reporting strength driven by AI expansion, and others such as CoreWeave moving from crypto mining toward substantial AI infrastructure operations. The industry context underpins MARA's strategic push into Exaion, emphasizing resilience through diversified endpoints rather than a sole reliance on hash-rate economics.

Bitcoin mining economics have continued to evolve as the hash-rate environment shifts. In the latest cycle, Bitcoin mining difficulty rose about 15% to 144.4 trillion, reversing a prior decline and underscoring the ongoing challenge of maintaining profitability in a volatile cost environment. The rebound in difficulty highlights the need for miners to find steadier revenue streams that can weather fluctuations in price and energy costs. As miners explore data-center-scale AI and high-performance computing services, the balance between pure block rewards and ancillary computing offerings remains a focal point for investors and operators alike.

The MARA-Exaion deal signals a concrete step toward a more integrated model of value creation in the crypto ecosystem-one that marries mining with enterprise-scale AI infrastructure. By consolidating Exaion under a majority stake, MARA positions itself to leverage Exaion's data-center capabilities to offer AI-ready compute at scale, potentially tapping into markets that demand GPU-accelerated processing, machine learning workloads, and cloud-style services tailored for research, development, and production environments. This aligns with a broader industry leitmotif: as hash price becomes an increasingly uncertain driver of earnings, diversified revenue streams anchored in computing infrastructure can provide a stabilizing layer for balance sheets, particularly in a sector prone to volatility in crypto cycles.

The governance implications are non-trivial. The board composition-a representation split among MARA, EDF Pulse Ventures, and NJJ, plus Exaion's leadership-suggests a framework designed to maintain continuity while enabling cross-pollination of strategic priorities. Xavier Niel's NJJ Capital involvement and MARA's continued leadership signal a durable collaboration that could accelerate product development, client acquisition, and international deployment of Exaion's AI-oriented infrastructure. For investors, the arrangement offers a clearer line of sight into how a crypto-focused mining group can pivot toward high-value computing services while maintaining exposure to digital-asset cycles. For builders in the space, the alliance may foreshadow more multi-party partnerships that blend energy, telecom, and cloud-oriented compute into cohesive platforms for AI workloads and data processing at scale.

From a market perspective, the development occurs amid ongoing demand for AI capacity and cloud infrastructure. Publicly traded miners have increasingly pursued hybrid business models; several have reported that AI-focused data-center initiatives are contributing to revenue growth or serving as a counterweight to mining volatility. The MAVA-Exaion collaboration exemplifies how crypto operators can leverage established energy and data-center assets to participate in AI infrastructure without fully stepping away from mining fundamentals. This approach may influence how other players structure alliances and funding rounds, especially as regulatory and policy considerations around AI compute, data sovereignty, and energy efficiency continue to evolve.

In the long run, the Exaion partnership could shape a more resilient blueprint for how crypto-native firms participate in data-center ecosystems. While the shift toward AI infrastructure is driven by macro-level demand for compute power, it also reflects a broader appetite among investors for differentiated, asset-light growth vectors that are less dependent on volatile crypto price cycles. If executed effectively, the MARA-Exaion alliance could deliver an AI-forward product suite that appeals to enterprises seeking scalable, secure, and energy-conscious computing solutions-an outcome that would diversify both top-line growth and risk exposure for a company historically driven by mining revenues.



Board governance implementation and any subsequent changes to Exaion's leadership structure.

The timing and terms of NJJ Capital's 10% stake in MARA France and how it influences cross-border collaboration.

Product roadmaps and enterprise customer wins for Exaion's AI data-center services, including capacity expansions and new partnerships. Regulatory developments affecting AI infrastructure and energy usage across France and Europe that could impact deployment scales.



Official MARA Holdings press release detailing the Exaion stake acquisition and ownership structure.

EDF Pulse Ventures partnership announcements outlining minority participation and customer relationships.

Public disclosures from NJJ Capital regarding its 10% MARA France stake and strategic intent. Exaion governance documents and leadership statements released in connection with the transaction.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC ) has emerged as a reference point for miners as they recalibrate portfolios toward AI-forward infrastructure. The combination of a 64% Exaion stake for MARA (NASDAQ: MARA) and a 10% stake for NJJ Capital in MARA France signals a deliberate move to anchor AI data-center capabilities within a crypto ecosystem historically defined by hash power. The arrangement envisages Exaion as a platform for AI and high-performance computing, powered by MARA's energy assets and regulatory experience, while EDF Pulse Ventures preserves its role as a strategic partner and customer. This alignment not only diversifies revenue streams but also positions the group to bid for larger enterprise workloads that require GPU-accelerated compute at scale, a space where the demand is growing even as crypto prices swing.

Industry dynamics underpinning the transaction extend beyond this deal. A number of mining operators are repurposing facilities to host AI and data-center workloads, a trend underscored by notable moves across the sector. HIVE Digital Technologies has reported strong results strengthened by AI initiatives, while CoreWeave has shifted from crypto mining toward AI infrastructure provision as GPU demand cooled for mining. Other players-TeraWulf, Hut 8, IREN, and MARA among them-are similarly realigning assets to unlock steadier, non-volatile income streams. The logic is straightforward: AI compute centers can offer recurring revenue tied to enterprise demand, while mining remains a cash-flow anchor rather than a sole driver of profitability.

In parallel, the industry continues to monitor mining difficulty and hash-rate dynamics. A rebound in difficulty-rising roughly 15% to 144.4 trillion-reiterates the energy and efficiency challenges miners face, including weather-related outages that periodically disrupt grid reliability. Against that backdrop, the ability to monetize excess energy capacity and repurpose facilities into AI data-center hubs could prove essential for long-term resilience. The MARA-Exaion venture thus sits at a confluence of capital, energy strategy, and enterprise-grade compute services, highlighting how crypto businesses are evolving to weather market cycles while expanding their tech footprint into AI-enabled markets.

