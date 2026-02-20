Professor of Marketing & Consumer Research, Royal Holloway, University of London

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Pauline Maclaran is Professor of Marketing & Consumer Research in the School of Management at Royal Holloway. She is a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy. Prior to becoming an academic she worked in industry for many years, initially in marketing positions and then as a founder partner in her own business, a design and marketing consultancy. During this time she worked with a broad spectrum of public and private sector companies. Currently her main teaching areas are Consumer Behaviour, Consumers and Brands and Digital Research Skills.

Her research interests focus on cultural aspects of contemporary consumption, and she adopts a critical perspective to analyse the ideological assumptions that underpin many marketing activities, particularly in relation to gender issues. She has published her work widely in international journals and has also co-authored or co-edited 15 books. Recent publications include The Routledge Companion to Marketing & Feminism (2022), The Sage Handbook of Consumer Culture (2018), Contemporary Issues in Marketing and Consumer Behaviour (2018) and Royal Fever: The British Monarchy in Consumer Culture (2015). She was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Academy of Marketing in 2019.

–present Professor of Marketing & Consumer Research, Royal Holloway

Experience