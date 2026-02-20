EHC Investment, Phoenix Technologies, And AAA Enterprises Sign Strategic MOU To Establish Sovereign Cloud And AI Infrastructure Joint Venture In The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) EHC Investment L.L.C., Phoenix Technologies Ltd., and AAA Commercial Enterprises LLC have signed a binding Memorandum of Understanding to establish a joint venture (JV) focused on delivering next-generation sovereign cloud infrastructure, secure data platforms, and advanced AI computing solutions across the region.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the JV will bring together regional investment leadership, Swiss-based advanced technology execution, and deep business transformation expertise to address the growing demand for secure, sovereign, and scalable digital infrastructure, serving as the operating platform for the development, marketing, and delivery of sovereign cloud solutions. Full operations will launch following key approvals and the selection of the first flagship project under an agreed growth roadmap between the parties.

Ali Al Gebely, Managing Director of EHC, said:“This JV supports the UAE vision to build secure, sovereign, and future-ready digital infrastructure, leveraging EHC's more than four decades of expertise and proven success stories to enable trusted cloud and AI platforms that serve national priorities, protect data sovereignty, and strengthen the UAE digital economy.”

On the other hand, Moustafa Rashad, Group CEO of EHC, highlighted that this partnership complements EHC's commitment to shaping the future of digital infrastructure in the region.“Together with Phoenix and AAA, we are establishing a robust foundation for sovereign cloud and AI platforms that support national priorities and our shareholder goals, accelerate digital transformation, and deliver sustainable value at scale,” he said.

Phoenix Technologies Ltd., a leading Swiss technology company with world-class expertise in advanced ICT architectures and secure cloud platforms, will lead technical execution, delivery, and technology enablement in the region through the JV. Thomas Taroni, Founder & Executive Chairman of Phoenix, emphasised the importance of controlling the whole value chain of such critical infrastructure to operate in complete independence. As a Swiss technology pioneer, Phoenix will build and operate a neutral, high-performance, and resilient underlying platform on which the region can always rely to excel in AI innovation.

Backed by Gewan Holding, an Abu Dhabi-headquartered diversified investment conglomerate with operations across more than 90 countries, AAA Enterprises will support the joint venture by adding strong regional execution capability and institutional alignment.

Alaa Al Ali, Group CEO of NG9 Holding, said that this joint venture reflects their commitment to accelerating the UAE's leadership in sovereign digital infrastructure and AI innovation. By bringing together global technology expertise and strong regional execution, they are creating a trusted platform that strengthens national resilience, unlocks new economic value, and positions the UAE as a global hub for advanced cloud and AI ecosystems.

Amer Al Osh, CEO of AAA Commercial Enterprises, added that the company is proud to play a key role in enabling this strategic partnership. Through its regional expertise and global partnerships, it aims to support the development of secure, scalable, and future-ready sovereign cloud and AI platforms that empower governments and enterprises to innovate with confidence while maintaining full control of their data and digital future.

This strategic cooperation establishes a long-term framework for hyperscale opportunities in highly demanded services, positioning the joint venture as a key enabler of sovereign digital infrastructure and AI ecosystems in the region.

About EHC Investment L.L.C.

EHC Investment is a diversified Abu Dhabi-based investment firm with a portfolio in energy, safety, infrastructure, and technology. Through its 17 subsidiaries, including leading names like Al Fanar Gas Group, Emirates International Gas, KAD Engineering and Construction, Tamouh Safety, FOOJ Fire Fighting Services, and International System Integration Company, EHC's network collectively supports over 2,000 professionals, serves more than 200,000 customers, and has delivered more than 5,000 projects, including some of the UAE's most iconic developments. The group continues to drive long-term value, sustainable growth, and the UAE's vision for innovation and global competitiveness.

About Phoenix Technologies Ltd.

Phoenix Technologies is a Switzerland-based technology company specializing in advanced information and communication technology solutions, secure digital platforms, and enterprise-grade cloud and infrastructure services. The company supports complex digital transformation programs for governments and enterprises globally.

About AAA Commercial Enterprises L.L.C.

AAA Enterprises is an Abu Dhabi strategic digital transformation and investment firm active across fintech, energy, sovereign data centers, AI infrastructure, and sustainability. The company focuses on building future-ready platforms through global partnerships and regional execution excellence.