Kuwait Oil Price Up USD 3.28 To USD 68.54 Pb -KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- Price of Kuwaiti oil rose by USD 3.28, reaching USD 68.54 per barrel in Thursday trading, compared to USD 65.26 per barrel on Monday, according to the price announced by the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).
In global markets, Brent crude increased by USD 1.31 to USD 71.66 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose by USD 1.24 to USD 66.43 per barrel. (end)
