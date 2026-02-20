Qatar Advances Social Responsibility Culture Through Strategic Initiatives

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar has launched a series of initiatives and legislative measures aimed at strengthening a culture of social responsibility, both within the country and internationally, according to Nasser Al-Mughaisib, Director of the Social Development Department at the Ministry of Social Development and Family.

“Social responsibility, as promoted by Qatar, has left a clear and tangible mark both inside and outside the country. Thanks to the wise leadership of H H the Amir, we have been able to establish high standards and raise expectations for others in this field,” Al-Mughaisib stated.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, he highlighted the role of national frameworks such as Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy, describing them as guiding tools for fostering a cohesive and responsible society.“Our goal is to ensure that society embodies accountability in community service, aligning with the strategic objectives we have been pursuing for over a decade,” he added.

Over the past two years, he said, the Ministry has introduced a range of initiatives and legal frameworks to organize community work in Qatar. Among these is legislation regulating work related to persons with disabilities, emphasizing their active participation in social responsibility.“This is not only about supporting people of determination but also enabling them to contribute meaningfully to society."

“Their involvement is a source of pride and demonstrates a model of inclusive civic engagement,” Al-Mughaisib explained. He further emphasized the active role of ministries and institutions across Qatar.

“We see people of determination not just participating, but taking on effective roles in volunteerism and social work. This is a reality in our society, and it is something we are proud of,” he said.

Al-Mughaisib said that the Ministry of Social Development and Family is also working on a Community Service Guide and a National Volunteerism Law to structure volunteer efforts and enhance community engagement.“These initiatives encourage youth and local communities to take part actively in social responsibility. the Ministry helps create an environment where institutions and organizations contribute effectively to society,” Al-Mughaisib added.

He concluded by underlining the broader vision:“Through these initiatives, we aim to cultivate a society that is cohesive, responsible, and actively engaged in shaping its future, a society that reflects Qatar's values, strengthens social solidarity, and contributes to sustainable development as envisioned in Qatar National Vision 2030.”