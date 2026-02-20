Best Smartphones Under Rs 50,000 For Photography: Great Camera Phones For Amazing Photos

Buying premium flagship smartphones with great photography and videography features isn't easy for everyone. So, let's check out the best camera phones you can buy for under fifty thousand rupees.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 has a triple camera with a 50MP main sensor (50+10+12MP) and a 12MP selfie cam. It features a 4,000 mAh battery and a 6.2-inch 120Hz display. Starts at ₹41,994.

Another option is the new Google Pixel 10a. It has a dual rear camera (48MP main, 13MP ultrawide), a 5,100 mAh battery, and a 6.3-inch Actua display. Starts at ₹49,999.

Priced at ₹38,999, the Vivo V60 is a great camera phone. It packs a 50+50+8MP rear camera, a 50MP selfie cam, a 6,500 mAh battery, and a 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED display.

The Realme 16 Pro, priced at ₹31,999, boasts a 200MP main camera, an 8MP secondary rear cam, and a 50MP selfie cam. It has a 7,000 mAh battery and a 6.8-inch 144Hz AMOLED display.

The Vivo V60e is another great option. It features a 200+8MP rear camera, a 50MP selfie cam, a 6,500 mAh battery with 90W charging, and a 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED display.