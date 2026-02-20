Norway Reiterates Rejection Of Trump's 'Board Of Peace' After US Claim

MENAFN - IANS) Helsinki, Feb 20 (IANS) Norway will not join US President Donald Trump's so-called "Board of Peace," the country's foreign ministry said.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the "Board of Peace" at the US Institute of Peace, Trump said the United States would contribute $10 billion to the initiative and claimed that Norway would host a board event, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ane Jorem, a spokesperson for Norway's foreign ministry, rejected the claim and reiterated that Norway would not become a board member, the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) reported.

"Norway has clearly communicated that we will not become a member of the Board of Peace, and this position remains firm," Jorem was quoted as saying by NRK.

Jorem added that Norway plans to host a spring meeting of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee, an international mechanism long chaired by Norway that coordinates aid to Palestinians, and the country is in contact with relevant parties about discussing the Gaza peace plan on that occasion.

Norway is among several European countries, including France, Germany and Britain, that have stayed out of the controversial board, which Trump formally launched on January 22 during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Meanwhile, US President Trump is trying to position his Board of Peace as a super international organisation that would supervise the UN while widening its own scope beyond Gaza for which it was set up.