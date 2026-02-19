Kraken Xstocks Tops $25B In Volume, 80K+ On-Chain Holders



xStocks reached $25 billion in total transaction volume within eight months of launch, incorporating centralized, decentralized, minting, and redemption activity, a 150% rise from the $10 billion mark seen in November.

On-chain activity is a major growth driver, with $3.5 billion in on-chain trading volume and more than 80,000 unique on-chain holders to date.

At launch, xStocks offered more than 60 tokenized equities; eight of the 11 largest tokenized equities by holder count are now within the xStocks ecosystem.

Tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) continue to gain traction, with tokenized RWAs up 13.5% in the past 30 days and tokenized stocks reaching a $1.2 billion market capitalization in December. The structure involves Backed Finance issuing 1:1 backed tokenized representations of publicly traded securities, while Kraken remains a key distribution and trading channel.

Market context: The ongoing expansion of tokenized equities fits into a broader trend toward real-world asset tokenization, where liquidity, transparency, and cross-venue settlement are increasingly appealing to investors seeking alternative exposure beyond traditional markets. While the broader crypto market has experienced volatility, demand for tokenized RWAs and on-chain settlement continues to grow, reflecting a diversification dynamic within digital asset ecosystems.

Why it matters

The milestone achieved by xStocks matters for several reasons. First, it demonstrates tangible monetizable traction for tokenized equities in a relatively short window, suggesting that institutions and individual investors are testing the feasibility of on-chain settlement and custody for traditional securities. By reaching $25 billion in total volume, xStocks signals that tokenization is moving beyond a niche experiment toward a scalable model that could reshape how investors access equity exposure. The fact that nine-figure volumes are now a routine attribute of a regulated tokenized product adds a layer of credibility to the broader tokenization narrative.

Second, the architecture underpinning xStocks-where Backed Finance issues 1:1 backed tokenized shares and Kraken provides distribution and liquidity-highlights a credible pathway for regulatory-aligned asset digitization. The 1:1 backing is a key feature designed to address concerns about the legal and financial solidity of tokenized assets, while Kraken's established trading infrastructure offers a familiar on-ramp for traders who want to access tokenized equities without abandoning traditional market workflows. This combination could help bridge traditional exchanges and on-chain markets, potentially accelerating adoption among both retail and institutional participants.

Third, the on-chain growth underscores a broader DeFi-enabled use case for tokenized equities beyond mere trading. With $3.5 billion in on-chain volume and more than 80,000 unique holders engaging on public blockchains, participants are increasingly integrating tokenized stocks into cross-contract and cross-chain strategies. This points to a maturing ecosystem where tokenized assets intersect with liquidity protocols, lending and yield-generating strategies, and other DeFi innovations. If on-chain participation continues to rise, it could spur new product possibilities - such as on-chain custody solutions, collateralization for loans, or liquidity provisioning keyed to tokenized stock tokens - expanding the utility of tokenized equities beyond price discovery alone.

Lastly, the data showing eight of the 11 largest tokenized equities by holder count being part of xStocks signals meaningful market share gains. It suggests that a core subset of tokenized equities is achieving stronger network effects, attracting more funds and holders, and potentially driving more issuers and asset classes into the tokenization fold. While tokenized RWAs have demonstrated resilience and growth in a challenging market environment, tokenized stocks now appear to be carving out a distinct, investable niche within the broader crypto and digital asset landscape.

The outlook remains contingent on several external factors, including regulatory clarity across jurisdictions and the pace of mainstream adoption. As tokenized assets evolve, observers will be watching for new tokenized equities, expanded custodial and settlement mechanisms, and additional platforms embracing tokenized securities with similar architectures to Backed Finance. The trend toward real-world asset tokenization is not a fleeting one; it represents a structural development in how markets can be accessed and transacted on-chain, potentially altering liquidity dynamics and the composition of investment portfolios for years to come.



Continued growth in on-chain trading volume and the number of unique on-chain holders for xStocks, with a focus on whether momentum persists beyond the current milestone.

Expansion of tokenized equities beyond the initial lineup of more than 60 tokens, including new assets and potential broadened access to additional market segments.

Regulatory developments affecting tokenized securities and standardized on-chain settlement, including any jurisdictional approvals or clarifications that could facilitate broader deployment. Integration opportunities with DeFi ecosystems, such as enhanced liquidity provision, collateralization options, and new yield-based use cases for tokenized equities.



Kraken's public disclosure detailing the $25 billion total transaction volume milestone and the scope of trade types (centralized, decentralized, minting, redemption).

Launch specifics: xStocks initially offered over 60 tokenized equities, including exposure to Amazon, Meta Platforms, Nvidia and Tesla, as cited in the disclosure.

On-chain activity metrics: $3.5 billion in on-chain trading volume and 80,000+ unique on-chain holders as reported by Kraken. Tokenized RWAs performance: 13.5% growth in tokenized RWAs over 30 days and Token Terminal data indicating tokenized stocks reached a $1.2 billion market cap in December.

What to watch nextSources & verificationMomentum for tokenized equities grows as xStocks hits $25B in total volume

