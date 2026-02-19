Bitcoin's Record Monthly Losses History Says A Brewing Turnaround

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin is sculpting what could become a five-month red stretch, a pattern that would mark the longest losing run for the largest crypto asset since the 2018 bear market. With BTC down about 15% this month after four consecutive negative closes, traders are weighing whether March might bring a contrarian turn. Data from CoinGlass underscores the current malaise, while some analysts point to historical precedents suggesting a relief rally could follow a protracted drawdown. Yet others caution that the narrative this time could be structurally different, complicating parity between history and the present price action.



Bitcoin is on its fifth straight red monthly candle, placing it on the longest losing streak since 2018 if the pattern persists into March.

Historical analogs show that multi-month declines have sometimes been followed by substantial rallies, with Milk Road suggesting as much as a 316% gain over the next five months if history repeats.

A potential reversal could begin as early as April 1, according to an analyst-led interpretation of prior cycles.

In 2022, BTC endured four consecutive red quarters, culminating in a 64% annual drawdown and a year-end close near $16,500 after opening near $46,230. Some market voices argue the current bear market is fundamentally different, pointing to RSI behavior and other indicators that diverge from prior cycles, complicating traditional bottoming expectations.

Key takeaways

Tickers mentioned: $BTC

Sentiment: Neutral

Price impact: Neutral. While patterns hint at a possible rebound, no definitive price move is confirmed yet.

Market context: The Bitcoin narrative sits amid a broader backdrop of historic drawdowns, with weekly and quarterly signals suggesting a mixed path ahead. Analysts note that the current bear period may not mirror past cycles, even as the same asset class contends with macro and liquidity dynamics that shape risk appetite across crypto markets.

Why it matters

The persistence of downbeat monthly candles keeps a number of questions at the forefront for investors and builders alike. If Bitcoin's streak ends in the near term, it could validate a patience-driven approach in a market where volatility remains a defining feature. The potential for a sizable rebound - should the cycle mirror past recoveries - would have implications for institutional engagement, risk management, and the development of on-chain infrastructure that often aligns with price cycles.

From a risk-management perspective, the divergence between monthly patterns and weekly or quarterly signals matters. While a five-month red run would align with the memory of 2018's late-stage bear, the more nuanced pattern observed in 2022 - four red quarters culminating in a brutal annual drawdown - suggests that the bottoming process can be uneven and drawn out. This nuance is essential for traders who rely on calendar-based expectations, as opposed to a purely price-driven narrative. The discussion around whether the bear is structurally different adds another layer to how market participants interpret leverage, liquidity provisioning, and hedging strategies within the crypto ecosystem.

Analysts emphasize that a bottom is not a singular event but a process that unfolds across multiple timeframes. The contrast between longer, slower-moving monthly candles and shorter, more volatile weekly candles can produce whipsaws or false signals, challenging even seasoned traders. The current discourse also highlights how historical reference points can both illuminate potential paths and mislead when the fundamentals have shifted - for example, the RSI, a widely watched momentum indicator, is said to be at levels that resemble prior bear-market lows, which some observers interpret as either a cap on upside or a prelude to a reversal depending on the broader setup.

In practical terms, this means market participants should remain vigilant for changes in liquidity conditions, risk sentiment, and macro drivers that influence appetite for risk across crypto assets. The evolving narrative around whether this bear is“different” matters not just for price trajectories but for how developers, investors, and miners approach long-horizon planning, supply dynamics, and the deployment of new financial products tied to BTC exposure.



Monitor April 1 as a potential pivot point if the historical pattern repeats, with attention to whether the fifth red month translates into a sustained rebound.

Track weekly candle formations and RSI behavior for signs of a bottom or renewed downside pressure.

Follow commentary around the notion that the current bear cycle is fundamentally different, to assess whether this changes risk management and capital allocation approaches. Observe any shifts in macro sentiment and liquidity that could influence BTC's risk-on/risk-off dynamics in the near term.



Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) finds itself at a crossroads as a fifth consecutive monthly red candle looms, a scenario that would mark the longest such streak since the 2018 downturn. CoinGlass's data frames the cue: BTC has declined around 15% this month after finishing the four preceding months in the red. The most notable parallel in recent history is the 2018 bear, a period that preceded a protracted decline before a multi-times rally years later. This context frames the current debate: are we approaching a traditional bear-market bottom, or is this cycle signaling a new regime with different dynamics?

Within this debate sits a striking counterpoint from Milk Road, which highlighted that prior episodes of extended debits often culminated in powerful rallies. The analysis notes a potential 316% gain in the subsequent five months if the pattern repeats, with an initial pivot anticipated around early April. While such projections draw on historical analogs, they do not guarantee future outcomes, and market participants remain mindful of the speed and scale of moves that can occur in crypto markets. The possibility of a rapid reversal exists, but it is contingent on a confluence of favorable conditions that historically have proven elusive to time with precision.

The 2022 bear period adds another layer of caution. That year, BTC endured four consecutive red quarters, culminating in a total drawdown of roughly 64% as the price collapsed from a starting point near $46,230 to around $16,500 by year-end. The stark difference between that season and the present has led some to question whether history offers a reliable playbook for all cycles. In a broader sense, the bear narrative for 2026 has permeated analysis, with voices warning that a similar stretch could push prices toward new lows if macro and liquidity conditions deteriorate further. One linked discussion even imagines a scenario where the decline might extend below the 15-month support band near $60,000, underscoring the potential for further downside if selling pressure intensifies.

Within the microstructure, weekly performance has drawn the attention of traders as well. A well-known analyst in the space highlighted that Bitcoin printed its fifth consecutive weekly down candle, marking the longest such streak since 2022 and positioning it as the second-longest losing run on record. The 2022 period saw nine red weeks and a descent to around $20,500, illustrating how abrupt and protracted declines can be, even after substantial drawdowns. The interplay of monthly, weekly, and quarterly signals underscores the challenge of diagnosing a bottom with a single timeframe in mind and highlights the risk of misreading the onset of a durable recovery.

Beyond the numbers, a divergence in narrative is shaping market sentiment. Veteran analyst Sykodelic argues that the current bear phase is fundamentally different from earlier cycles, pointing to the monthly RSI having already touched levels associated with prior bear-market lows in 2015 and 2018. The assertion is that the absence of a classic overbought expansion in the bull phase can complicate expectations of symmetric contractions. In other words, traders may be dealing with a regime where the typical playbook fails to capture the full complexity of price action, making caution and disciplined risk management all the more important as the market tests key psychological and technical thresholds.

All of this occurs as broader market narratives evolve around risk tolerance and the appetite for crypto exposure. The tension between potential upside and the risk of renewed downside remains a core feature of the current price environment. For market participants, the central question is whether the repeated red candles are signaling a deeper pattern or simply a fraught interim phase that could resolve in a relatively swift re-pricing if buyers step back in with confidence. The answer will likely hinge on a mix of on-chain signals, liquidity conditions, and macro developments that influence whether BTC can sustain any rally beyond a few weeks or months.



April 1 as a potential inflection point if the historical pattern repeats, with close attention to price action in the days that follow.

Confirmation signals from weekly candles and RSI stabilization, which could indicate a bottoming process even amid ongoing volatility. Shifts in risk sentiment and liquidity that may tilt BTC toward a risk-on or risk-off regime in the near term.

