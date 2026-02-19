Dodge® Industrial Launches 300-Series Mounted Ball Bearing
"Launching the 300-Series mounted ball bearing marks a significant milestone for Dodge Industrial," said Josh Tanrikulu, Global Product Manager for Mounted Ball Bearings. "This new heavy-duty offering in our mounted ball bearing portfolio gives our customers a needed solution across a range of industries."
The 300-Series mounted ball bearing is interchangeable with common industry offerings and includes a unique, recessed housing design for easy shaft installation and removal. Additionally, the 300-Series is readily stocked and available for immediate shipment to maximize operational uptime.
With this expansion, Dodge continues its legacy of innovation in mounted ball bearings, backed by over 100 years of expertise in manufacturing power transmission products.
For more information about 300-Series mounted ball bearings, visit dodgeindustrial/products/300-series.
About Dodge Industrial, Inc.
Dodge Industrial, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of mounted bearings, enclosed gearing, and other power transmission components. For more than 148 years, Dodge products have helped manufacturers and end users alike in a broad range of industries increase the productivity and profitability of their operations. With in-depth knowledge of each industry's specific needs and challenges, Dodge provides innovative solutions and advanced technologies to maximize production output, decrease downtime, and enhance system value for their customers. For more information, visit.
