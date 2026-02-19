Alphaton Capital Releases Market Update On Outstanding Shares, Warrants, Options, And Rsus

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON ) ("AlphaTON" or the "Company"), the world's leading public technology company scaling the Telegram super-app with an addressable market of one billion monthly active users, today announced a market update on its outstanding shares, warrants, options, and RSUs. As of February 19, 2026, the Company has outstanding:



23,434,588 ordinary shares

1,373,686 ordinary shares issuable upon the exercise of outstanding warrants, with a weighted average exercise price of $11.62 per share;

1,283,931 ordinary shares issuable upon the exercise of outstanding pre-funded warrants from PIPE investment in 2025;

316,111 ordinary shares issuable upon the exercise of outstanding share options under our 2021 Equity Incentive Plan, with a weighted average exercise price of $40.65 per share; and 5,410 ordinary shares issuable upon the vesting of outstanding restricted share units under our 2021 Equity Incentive Plan.

About AlphaTON Capital Corp.



AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ATON) is the world's leading technology public company scaling the Telegram super-app, with an addressable market of 1 billion monthly active users. The Company is delivering a comprehensive hyperscaler strategy on the Telegram ecosystem through a combination of software products, middleware data and AI training assets, and AI infrastructure hardware clusters deploying Confidential AI for the Telegram ecosystem.

Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the Telegram ecosystem and its one billion-user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company. The Company's activities span AI Confidential Compute, network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications including strategic investments and acquisitions of decentralized finance platforms, gaming and markets, and business applications.

AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ATON". AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing first-in-class therapies targeting known checkpoint resistance pathways to achieve durable treatment responses and improve patients' quality of life. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide the development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations.



Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations and those statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words“believe,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“estimates,”“will,”“may,”“plans,”“potential,”“continues,” or similar expressions or variations on such expressions are forward-looking statements. As a result, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the risk that the Company may not secure additional financing or TON, the uncertainty of the Company's investment in TON, the uncertainty around the Company's legacy business, the operational strategy of the Company, the Company's executive management team, risks from Telegram's platform and ecosystem, the potential impact of markets and other general economic conditions, and other factors set forth in“Item 3 – Key Information-Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025 and included in the Company's Form 6-Ks filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 3, 2025 and January 13, 2026. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

John Ragozzino, CFA

...

(203) 682-8200

Media Inquiries:

Richard Laermer

RLM PR

...

(212) 741-5106 X 216