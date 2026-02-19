403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Haivision, Baytex, CES At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $305.11. Agnico Eagle announced Tuesday that it has acquired 662,780 common shares of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) at C$2.45 per Common Share for total consideration of C$1,623,811
Algoma Central Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $21.40. Algoma Central today announced it will report its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025 before market open on March 5, 2026
Baytex Energy Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.22. Wednesday, Baytex rose 5.1% on volume of 14,172,346 shares
CES Energy Solutions Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $16.86. Last week, CES announced it will host a conference call on March 11, 2026, following the upcoming release of its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.
Calian Group Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $78.42. Thursday, Calian rose 4.5% on volume of 133,457 shares
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $134.21. CIBC Innovation Banking announced today the provision of a $50 million growth capital facility to AlayaCare Inc., a leading provider of innovative home and community care software solutions.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $58.81. Thursday, Natural Resources rose 3.4% on volume of 6,397,934 shares
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $115.70. CP officials are speaking Thursday at the Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (T.A) Hit a new 52-Week High of $184.74. Thursday, Canadian Tire announced fourth-quarter financial figures. Q4 Retail Revenue growth was 8.8% and 10.7% excluding Petroleum.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $31.14. Cenovus is expected to report $0.38 for Q4 2025
Diversified Royalty Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.12. Last week, Diversified closed its previously announced bought deal public offering of an additional $9,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures at a price of $1,000 per Debenture
Freehold Royalties Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $17.60. Freehold Royalties declares $0.09 dividend for February.
Firan Technology Group Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $17.62. Thursday, Firan declared quarterly revenue: $51.7 million, a 14.2% increase over Q4 2024. Adjusted EBITDA: Achieved $7.9 million in the quarter, up from $7.6 million in Q4 2024.
Finning International Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $88.80. Last week, Finning declared 0.3025 quarterly dividend.
Haivision Systems Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $9.74. Last week, Haivision announced that the world-renowned Makito X4 has been named the Official Video Encoder of Minor League Baseball (MiLB), marking a new technology partnership that will support the league's live game video contribution, production, and distribution workflows across its national network of 120 teams.
Algoma Central Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $21.40. Algoma Central today announced it will report its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025 before market open on March 5, 2026
Baytex Energy Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.22. Wednesday, Baytex rose 5.1% on volume of 14,172,346 shares
CES Energy Solutions Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $16.86. Last week, CES announced it will host a conference call on March 11, 2026, following the upcoming release of its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.
Calian Group Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $78.42. Thursday, Calian rose 4.5% on volume of 133,457 shares
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $134.21. CIBC Innovation Banking announced today the provision of a $50 million growth capital facility to AlayaCare Inc., a leading provider of innovative home and community care software solutions.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $58.81. Thursday, Natural Resources rose 3.4% on volume of 6,397,934 shares
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $115.70. CP officials are speaking Thursday at the Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (T.A) Hit a new 52-Week High of $184.74. Thursday, Canadian Tire announced fourth-quarter financial figures. Q4 Retail Revenue growth was 8.8% and 10.7% excluding Petroleum.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $31.14. Cenovus is expected to report $0.38 for Q4 2025
Diversified Royalty Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.12. Last week, Diversified closed its previously announced bought deal public offering of an additional $9,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures at a price of $1,000 per Debenture
Freehold Royalties Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $17.60. Freehold Royalties declares $0.09 dividend for February.
Firan Technology Group Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $17.62. Thursday, Firan declared quarterly revenue: $51.7 million, a 14.2% increase over Q4 2024. Adjusted EBITDA: Achieved $7.9 million in the quarter, up from $7.6 million in Q4 2024.
Finning International Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $88.80. Last week, Finning declared 0.3025 quarterly dividend.
Haivision Systems Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $9.74. Last week, Haivision announced that the world-renowned Makito X4 has been named the Official Video Encoder of Minor League Baseball (MiLB), marking a new technology partnership that will support the league's live game video contribution, production, and distribution workflows across its national network of 120 teams.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment