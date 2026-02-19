Kazakhstan Ready To Contribute Significant Amount Of Finance To Board Of Peace - Tokayev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan is ready to contribute a significant amount of cash finance directly to the Board of Peace without any delay, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the first meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, Trend reports.

“Kazakhstan is also keen to be part of the restoration and construction process through international companies with strong credentials. The program, mostly funded by our government, may include the construction of infrastructure, housing, residential complexes, schools, hospitals, and other important civilian facilities, as well as rubble clearance. We pledge to fully accomplish our financial commitment toward the world,” he said.

Tokayev noted that as one of the world's major producers of wheat, Kazakhstan is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to enhance food security in Gaza and beyond.

“Kazakhstan plans to provide 500 scholarships to Palestinian students to pursue academic programs in our universities over a five-year period. We can share our internationally recognized e-government expertise and other digital solutions,” he said.