Kazakhstan Ready To Contribute Significant Amount Of Finance To Board Of Peace - Tokayev
“Kazakhstan is also keen to be part of the restoration and construction process through international companies with strong credentials. The program, mostly funded by our government, may include the construction of infrastructure, housing, residential complexes, schools, hospitals, and other important civilian facilities, as well as rubble clearance. We pledge to fully accomplish our financial commitment toward the world,” he said.
Tokayev noted that as one of the world's major producers of wheat, Kazakhstan is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to enhance food security in Gaza and beyond.
“Kazakhstan plans to provide 500 scholarships to Palestinian students to pursue academic programs in our universities over a five-year period. We can share our internationally recognized e-government expertise and other digital solutions,” he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment