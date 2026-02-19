Curiva Med Spa Unveils XERF Technology In Beverly Hills, California: A New Era Of Non-Invasive Aesthetic Medicine

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Curiva Med Spa founders Tamara Yang and Amar Hirani host the Cynosure Lutronic California team at their Beverly Hills clinic for an exclusive industry demonstration event, showcasing the revolutionary capabilities of the new XERF technology to industry leaders."Curiva Med Spa in Beverly Hills debuts XERF, a zero-downtime lifting tech, partnering with Cynosure Lutronic. Led by Tamara Yang DNP and Amar Hirani MBA, the clinic combines Ivy League medical rigor with luxury hospitality. With an expert nursing team and Visia 7 data-driven analysis, this sanctuary at the Beverly Hills Plaza Hotel has organically built a loyal following including celebrities and influencers.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - Partnering with global leader Cynosure Lutronic, the Ivy League-backed medical spa introduces a painless, zero-downtime lifting solution delivered by one of the market's most experienced clinical teams.

Located within the elegant Beverly Hills Plaza Hotel & Spa in Beverly Hills, California, Curiva Med Spa has announced the introduction of XERF technology to the Los Angeles market. This launch marks a significant milestone for Curiva Med Spa, solidifying its reputation as a sanctuary where high-level science meets luxury hospitality.

Backed by a strategic alliance with Cynosure Lutronic, one of the largest and most respected medical aesthetic manufacturers in the world operating in over 130 countries, Curiva Med Spa continues to bring the industry's most advanced capabilities to its patients.

The "Lunchtime Lift" Reimagined

The introduction of XERF addresses a long-standing gap in the aesthetic market: the need for effective skin tightening without the pain or recovery time associated with legacy devices. XERF is a structural skin-tightening technology that delivers immediate results with no needles, no numbing, and no downtime.

Curiva Med Spa is among the first practices in Beverly Hills, California to offer XERF, a structural skin-tightening technology.

"At Curiva Med Spa, we do not simply add services to a menu because they are trendy; we hand-pick technology that is proven to work," said Tamara Yang, DNP, Co-founder and CEO at Curiva Med Spa. "XERF represents a clinical investment that has proven its worth through hard data and real results. It allows our patients to achieve significant lifting and collagen building without interrupting their busy lifestyles."

Ivy League Rigor and Clinical Expertise

Curiva Med Spa distinguishes itself through the academic and clinical pedigree of its leadership. Tamara Yang, a Doctor of Nursing Practice educated by Ivy League institutions including the University of Pennsylvania and Johns Hopkins University, brings an evidence-based approach to every treatment protocol.

She leads a clinical staff of expert nurses who boast an average of 8 years of experience in the aesthetics industry, representing one of the most experienced aesthetic clinical teams in Beverly Hills and greater Los Angeles.

Complementing this clinical mastery is Amar Hirani, Co-Founder and Executive Director. With a background in business strategy, Amar has architected a "frictionless" patient experience that blends medical precision with world-class hospitality, ensuring a seamless journey from booking to departure.

Data-Driven Precision with Visia 7

To ensure every treatment plan delivers measurable outcomes, Curiva Med Spa employs the Visia 7, a state-of-the-art skin analysis device. This technology allows the team to go beyond traditional before-and-after photos, offering patients an in-depth, quantitative analysis of their skin's health. By tracking progress throughout time with this advanced in-depth analysis device, the clinic provides valid proof of success, reinforcing its commitment to results that are not just visible, but scientifically verifiable.

A Private Sanctuary for the Discerning Patient

Situated in the Beverly Hills Plaza Hotel & Spa in Beverly Hills, California, the location offers a unique balance of accessibility and discretion for patients throughout Los Angeles and Southern California. This private setting has allowed Curiva Med Spa to grow organically, building a dedicated following that includes celebrities and influencers who trust the team with their aesthetic needs.

"Our growth has been driven by trust rather than hype," the team noted. "We have built a community that values discretion, safety, and science-backed outcomes."

About Curiva Med Spa

Curiva Med Spa is a premier aesthetic medical spa located in Beverly Hills, California, dedicated to the intersection of skin health, science, and wellness. Founded by Johns Hopkins-trained Tamara Yang, DNP, and business strategist Amar Hirani, Curiva Med Spa offers advanced, non-invasive treatments in a luxury setting.