The Luxury Car Hire Club Marbella Unveils 'The Big 5': A New Benchmark In Mediterranean Supercar Rental

MENAFN - GetNews) With the addition of the Mercedes G Wagon AMG G63, The Luxury Car Hire Club in Marbella is proud to announce its Big 5 prestige cars, including the Lamborghini Urus S, Ferrari F8 Spider, Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spider (2025 Nardo Edition), Porsche 992.2 Carrera Cabriolet Full Carbon Edition (2026)







The Luxury Car Hire Club, Marbella's premier name in prestige motoring for over two decades, is proud to announce the official debut of its“Big 5”-a curated collection of the world's most sought-after supercars, now headlined by the new 2026 Mercedes G-Wagon AMG G63.

As Marbella cements its status as the playground of the global elite, The Luxury Car Hire Club has expanded its fleet to meet the demands of a discerning international clientele. The“Big 5” represents the pinnacle of automotive engineering, offering a blend of raw power, Italian artistry, and German precision.

The Big 5: A New Benchmark for the Iberian Peninsula



Mercedes G-Wagon AMG G63 (2026 Facelift): The ultimate statement of power. This latest facelift combines iconic ruggedness with refined luxury, perfect for commanding the roads of the Costa del Sol.

Lamborghini Urus S: A rare, high-performance masterpiece. With its lightweight carbon fiber finish, it delivers SUV versatility with the soul of a supercar.

Ferrari F8 Spider: The quintessential Italian dream. An open-top marvel designed for cinematic drives along the Mediterranean coast.

Lamborghini Huracán EVO Spider (Nardo Edition): Exclusive, bespoke, and loud. This limited edition offers an unparalleled adrenaline rush for those who want to be seen and heard. Porsche 992.2 Carrera Cab. Full Carbon Edition (2026): The gold standard of sports cars. Featuring a full carbon finish and razor-sharp handling, it is the sophisticated choice for cross-border touring.

Service Beyond the Steering Wheel

The Luxury Car Hire Club distinguishes itself through a“white-glove” approach to rental. Under the leadership of founder Carlo Mason, the company prioritises discretion and personal availability-values often lost in larger corporate agencies.

“After eighteen years of serving the world's most sophisticated travellers, we know that reputation is built on two things: impeccable service and access to the unattainable,” explains the owner, Carlo Mason,“The 'Big 5' isn't just a fleet; it's a passport to the most exhilarating driving experiences in Europe.”

Availability & Bespoke Delivery

While rooted in Marbella and the Costa del Sol, the club serves clients across Madrid, Barcelona, and Portugal. Vehicles can be collected from their exclusive resort offices or delivered directly to private villas, yachts, or hotels. For those preferring to be driven, professional chauffeur services are available upon request.

Beyond the Big 5, the club maintains a comprehensive stable of legendary brands such as Aston Martin, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Bentley, Rolls Royce, Audi, Land Rover, Range Rover, BMW, and Jeep.

About The Luxury Car Hire Club

With twenty years of expertise, The Luxury Car Hire Club is a leading prestige vehicle provider in Spain. Located at the Westin La Quinta Golf & Country Resort near Marbella, Malaga, on the Costa del Sol, they specialise in high-end rentals on the Iberian Peninsula with bespoke delivery and personalised concierge motoring services.