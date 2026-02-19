Europe Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market To Reach $11.22 Billion By 2030, Growing At 10.3% CAGR
Europe Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market By Offering {Software [Transmission (synchronous)], Integrated Device (Wearable, Implant, Handheld)}, Function (Cardiac, Glucose, Multiparameter), Application (Diabetes, Cardio), End User - Forecast to 2030
The Europe Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market is experiencing strong momentum as healthcare systems across the region transition toward decentralized, value-based care models. With rising chronic disease prevalence and increasing pressure on hospital infrastructure, RPM solutions are becoming essential for continuous, real-time patient management.
According to market projections, the Europe RPM market is expected to grow from USD 6.87 billion in 2025 to USD 11.22 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.
Market Growth Drivers
The expansion of the Europe RPM market is fueled by several structural and technological factors:
Shift toward value-based and outcome-driven healthcare delivery
Growing clinician shortages across major European countries
Rising demand for hospital-at-home and virtual ward programs
Expansion of national eHealth and cross-border interoperability frameworks
Increasing chronic multimorbidity among aging populations
Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting RPM tools to support long-term disease management, reduce hospital readmissions, and optimize care delivery in decentralized settings.
Wearable Devices Segment Dominated the Market in 2024
By offering, wearable devices accounted for the largest market share in 2024. Their dominance is attributed to strong alignment with national virtual care programs and reimbursed digital health pathways.
European providers are increasingly prescribing CE-marked cardiac patches, ambulatory ECG wearables, and activity monitoring sensors for conditions such as:
Heart failure
Diabetes
Parkinson's disease
Post-stroke rehabilitation
Countries including Germany and France are integrating validated wearable technologies into reimbursed care frameworks, accelerating widespread adoption. The rise of hospital-supported virtual wards and remote neuromonitoring programs is further strengthening demand for clinician-grade wearable RPM devices.
Mental Health Segment to Register the Fastest Growth
By indication, the mental health segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.
European healthcare systems are expanding digital-first care pathways for:
Depression
Anxiety
Stress-related disorders
Recent data highlights the scale of the need:
A 2023 Eurobarometer survey found that 46% of Europeans experienced emotional or psychosocial issues in the past year.
The WHO European Region reports that one in six people lives with a mental health condition.
Wider reimbursement of digital mental health tools in Germany and Nordic countries, combined with clinician shortages, is accelerating the adoption of AI-supported behavioral tracking and remote mental health monitoring solutions.
Germany Led the Market in 2024
Germany held the largest share of the Europe RPM market in 2024, driven by its strong regulatory and reimbursement framework.
Key policy enablers include:
The Digital Healthcare Act (DVG)
The DiGA fast-track program for reimbursed digital health applications
The Digital Act supporting e-prescriptions and electronic patient records
These initiatives have positioned Germany as one of the most supportive regulatory environments in Europe for scaling validated remote monitoring solutions.
Key Market Players
The Europe Remote Patient Monitoring market includes several major global healthcare technology providers, including: Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland), OMRON Corporation (Japan), GE Healthcare (US), Oracle (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Abbott (US), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), and Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), among others.
Strategic Outlook
The Europe Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) market is positioned for sustained double-digit growth through 2030. Strong regulatory support, reimbursement frameworks, wearable device adoption, and the expansion of digital mental health programs are driving demand across the region. As healthcare systems prioritize preventive, home-based, and data-driven care models, RPM technologies are becoming foundational to Europe's evolving healthcare ecosystem.
