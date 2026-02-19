Motion Garage Doors Opens New Mississauga Showroom And Operations Facility To Enhance Customer Experience Across The GTA

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)Motion Garage Doors today announced the opening of its new showroom and operations facility in Mississauga, Ontario - an operational expansion designed to improve customer access, product consultation, and service coordination across the Greater Toronto Area.

New Facility Address:

3045 Southcreek Rd, Unit 36

Mississauga, ON L4X 2E9

The new location includes a dedicated customer showroom, meeting space, and expanded storage and logistics capacity. The facility was developed to support in-person product selection, project consultations, and more efficient scheduling for installation and service projects.

Founded and operated by hands-on garage door professionals, Motion Garage Doors continues to invest in infrastructure and customer-facing resources as part of its long-term service commitment throughout the GTA.

“Our new space allows us to better support customers from the first consultation through final installation,” said the company's leadership team.“With a showroom environment and expanded operations capacity, we can provide clearer product guidance, faster coordination, and a more comfortable in-person experience.”

The showroom enables visitors to review garage door services styles, materials, finishes, window options, and hardware configurations before installation. The facility also supports consultations with builders, contractors, and property managers seeking project planning and product selection support.

Motion Garage Doors provides residential and commercial garage door installation, replacement, and repair services across Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, and surrounding GTA communities, including Brampton, Oakville, Burlington, Vaughan, Markham, Richmond Hill, Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, and Whitby.

To mark the opening of the new facility, the company is introducing a limited-time promotion: 15% off new garage door installations for customers who visit the showroom in person and schedule their project.

Showroom visits are available by appointment and during regular business hours.

Media & Customer Inquiries:

Motion Garage Doors

motiongaragedoors

Tagline: Your Garage. Our Motion.

3045 Southcreek Rd, Unit 36
Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
(437) 494-5445

