Rubio Denounces International Reaction to Ukraine Peace Efforts
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed surprise at the reaction of some international actors to efforts aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine, calling it “one of the few wars” that certain parties appear to cheer on rather than applaud attempts at resolution.
Speaking during a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, Rubio said the United States has been the only nation able to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table. He criticized those who have reportedly condemned Washington’s mediation efforts instead of supporting attempts to conclude the “incredibly damaging” conflict.
“Usually when you’re trying to end wars, the international community applauds you. This is one of the few wars I’ve ever seen where some people in the international community condemn you for trying to help end the war, but that’s what we’re trying to do,” he said, without naming specific critics.
This year, Russia, Ukraine, and the US have conducted two trilateral meetings in Abu Dhabi, alongside multiple other discussions in different formats. Additional negotiations are scheduled “again in Geneva later this week,” Rubio noted. He emphasized that Washington’s role is not to “impose a deal on anybody” but to assist both sides in achieving a resolution.
The previous rounds were held behind closed doors, with only general assessments from Moscow and Washington describing the talks as “productive” and “constructive.” The latest meeting reportedly facilitated an exchange of 314 prisoners of war. Despite this, statements from officials on both sides indicate that significant differences remain, particularly regarding territorial disputes.
Moscow insists that any lasting settlement requires Ukraine to withdraw from areas in Donbass that voted to join Russia in 2022, while Kiev continues to reject territorial concessions.
