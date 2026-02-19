403
Lebanon Seeks Stronger Ties With Syria Based on Trust
(MENAFN) Lebanon and Syria are aiming to develop a relationship grounded in trust, mutual interests, and respect for sovereignty, Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri said, noting that their cooperation extends beyond the matter of Syrian detainees.
In an interview, Mitri explained that discussions between Beirut and Damascus address a broad range of issues, emphasizing that a formal written agreement is not necessary to advance bilateral ties.
Mitri visited Syria on November 20, 2025, where he met with President Ahmad al-Sharaa and senior officials as part of renewed diplomatic efforts to streamline pending matters and strengthen cooperation between the two nations.
He also remarked on regional security concerns, stating, “Israel’s military and air superiority constitutes a threat to regional security,” while adding that it “cannot rule the region or shape a new Middle East despite its superiority and capacity for destruction.”
Over the past two years, Israel’s military operations have affected the broader Middle East, with campaigns in Gaza, Iran, Lebanon, and airstrikes on Syria, Yemen, and Qatar. Israel has maintained control over Palestinian territories as well as land in Syria and Lebanon for decades, refusing to withdraw or recognize the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital along pre-1967 borders.
