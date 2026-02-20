UK Police Search Property As Royals Reel From Andrew's Arrest

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Police were yesterday searching the former home of ex-prince Andrew for a second day, as his sensational arrest tipped the British monarchy into a crisis unprecedented in its modern era.

The disgraced royal, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was "released under investigation" late Thursday after hours of questioning, as police probe misconduct claims over his links to the Jeffrey Epstein.

During around 11 hours in custody, officers raided his current home on the private Sandringham Estate belonging to his brother, King Charles III, and his previous residence in Windsor, west of London.

Footage aired yesterday showed officers back at Mountbatten-Windsor's former Royal Lodge home on the Windsor estate, with large black unmarked vans believed to be police vehicles on site.

Meanwhile Mountbatten-Windsor – who was marking his 66th birthday when arrested – was nowhere to seen, hunkering down within the sprawling grounds of Sandringham in Norfolk, eastern England.

King Charles III issued a rare, personally signed statement Thursday insisting "the law must take its course" and sought to project a business-as-usual air, carrying out public duties including opening London Fashion Week.

But royal commentators were in no doubt the first arrest of a senior royal in centuries signalled a profound crisis.

"It's a hugely significant moment for the British monarchy," royal expert Ed Owens told AFP, noting much remained unclear including whether Mountbatten-Windsor would be criminally charged.

"It's the unknown elements in this particular instance that I think pose so much concern and arguably a threat to the monarchy."