White House Halts Collection of Select Tariffs Following Court Decision
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday bringing an end to the enforcement of certain additional ad valorem duties that had been introduced under earlier executive actions tied to national security concerns, trade imbalances, and foreign policy threats.
"In light of recent events, the additional ad valorem duties imposed pursuant to IEEPA (International Emergency Economic Powers Act) ... shall no longer be in effect and, as soon as practicable, shall no longer be collected," the White House said.
The directive follows a ruling by the US Supreme Court that invalidated much of the administration’s tariff framework. In a 6-3 decision, the justices concluded that the president had exceeded his legal authority by using emergency powers legislation to impose broad trade restrictions.
Under the new executive order, federal departments and agencies impacted by the measure are instructed to immediately cease collecting the specified duties. The order also calls for corresponding adjustments to the Harmonized Tariff Schedule wherever necessary to reflect the change.
At the same time, the administration clarified that other trade actions remain unaffected. Measures such as the temporary import surcharge introduced on Feb. 20 and the suspension of duty-free de minimis treatment will continue to apply.
Officials further stressed that the move is limited strictly to certain ad valorem duties enacted under IEEPA. Tariffs implemented through other legal mechanisms — including Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act and Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 — remain fully in force.
