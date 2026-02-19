Swiss Grand Prix For Literature Goes To Corinne Desarzens
-
Français
fr
Le Grand Prix suisse de littérature à Corinne Desarzens
Original
Read more: Le Grand Prix suisse de littérature à Corinne Desa
Desarzens has a degree in Russian and is the author of novels, short stories and travelogues, including Un roi (A King, 2011), L'Italie, c'est toujours bien (Italy is Always Nice, 2018) and Le petit cheval tatar (The Little Tatar Horse, 2025). She's been hailed for the virtuosity and singularity of her style. The judges highlighted her ability to transform everyday details, anecdotes and knowledge into a digressive flow of writing where each sentence becomes a“crossroads”.More More History When a Swiss won a Nobel Prize for literature
This content was published on Oct 10, 2019 The 2019 Nobel Prize for Literature went to Austrian writer Peter Handke. One hundred years ago it was Swiss poet Carl Spitteler who won the award.Read more: When a Swiss won a Nobel Prize for liter
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment