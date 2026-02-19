Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss Grand Prix For Literature Goes To Corinne Desarzens

Swiss Grand Prix For Literature Goes To Corinne Desarzens


2026-02-19 02:08:57
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) French-Swiss writer and journalist Corinne Desarzens has been awarded the Swiss Literature Grand Prix 2026, the Federal Office of Culture announced on Thursday. Seven other writers were also awarded prizes. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss Grand Prix for literature goes to Corinne Desarzens This content was published on February 19, 2026 - 13:51 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr Le Grand Prix suisse de littérature à Corinne Desarzens Original Read more: Le Grand Prix suisse de littérature à Corinne Desa

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Desarzens has a degree in Russian and is the author of novels, short stories and travelogues, including Un roi (A King, 2011), L'Italie, c'est toujours bien (Italy is Always Nice, 2018) and Le petit cheval tatar (The Little Tatar Horse, 2025). She's been hailed for the virtuosity and singularity of her style. The judges highlighted her ability to transform everyday details, anecdotes and knowledge into a digressive flow of writing where each sentence becomes a“crossroads”.

More More History When a Swiss won a Nobel Prize for literature

This content was published on Oct 10, 2019 The 2019 Nobel Prize for Literature went to Austrian writer Peter Handke. One hundred years ago it was Swiss poet Carl Spitteler who won the award.

Read more: When a Swiss won a Nobel Prize for liter

MENAFN19022026000210011054ID1110764719



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search