Swiss Grand Prix For Literature Goes To Corinne Desarzens

Desarzens has a degree in Russian and is the author of novels, short stories and travelogues, including Un roi (A King, 2011), L'Italie, c'est toujours bien (Italy is Always Nice, 2018) and Le petit cheval tatar (The Little Tatar Horse, 2025). She's been hailed for the virtuosity and singularity of her style. The judges highlighted her ability to transform everyday details, anecdotes and knowledge into a digressive flow of writing where each sentence becomes a“crossroads”.

