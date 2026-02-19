Department Of State Launches Edge AI Package For The Indo-Pacific

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the U.S. Department of State is proud to announce the launch of a competitive process to award up to $200 million in foreign assistance funding to support programs to accelerate the deployment of secure, high-quality, and affordable handheld smartphone devices across the Indo-Pacific region.

Through the Edge AI Package, the Department seeks innovative proposals to improve the competitiveness of next-generation smartphones in the Indo-Pacific region running on trusted operating systems (Android/iOS), ensuring that the next billion internet users there are integrated into an open, interoperable, and innovation-forward software ecosystem.

This initiative accelerates the Pax Silica vision of a flourishing, interconnected Indo-Pacific by empowering millions with developer tools of AI innovation and entrepreneurship. It also provides a market-based alternative to high-risk vendors, offsetting the price distortions of untrusted providers while promoting a trusted AI software stack-a critical component of U.S. efforts to ensure that the digital infrastructure of our partners remains secure, autonomous, and free from coercion.

Interested parties should email ... to request additional information and technical requirements. The submission window will remain open for 90 days. Provision of funding is contingent on availability of funds and Congressional notification.

Learn more and apply here: Edge AI Package for the Indo-Pacific.