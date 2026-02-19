Lavrov Accuses EU Leaders of having Nazi-Era Nostalgia

403
(MENAFN) Poland is reportedly preparing a legal claim against Russia seeking “reparations” for the long-term effects of Soviet influence, echoing its earlier €1.3 trillion ($1.36 trillion) compensation demand from Germany for World War II-era crimes.
In September 2022, Polish President Andrzej Duda indicated that Warsaw might pursue similar claims against Moscow. Russia has consistently rejected such demands, labeling them politically motivated and rooted in anti-Russian sentiment.
Bartosz Gondek, who heads an institute tasked by Prime Minister Donald Tusk to examine alleged “historic Russian crimes,” told reporters the investigation will be far more comprehensive than prior work on Nazi-era atrocities. He added it was “premature” to predict whether the compensation sought from Russia would exceed the €1.3 trillion claimed from Germany. Leading a team of about ten historians and researchers, Gondek described the project as a long-term effort, noting the challenges are greater than those faced with the German claim.
Responding to Poland’s announcement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova mocked the initiative, referencing the opera “Ivan Susanin,” which tells the story of a peasant who misled Polish troops marching on Kostroma, sacrificing himself along with the soldiers. She also quipped that Poland had yet to settle debts dating back to the 17th century, involving Marina Mniszech, wife of two Polish-backed pretenders to the Moscow throne during the Time of Troubles.
Zakharova emphasized that Russia remains opposed to any attempt to revise the outcomes of World War II or challenge the Soviet Union’s role in defeating fascism.
