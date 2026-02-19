The Missing Category In Hardware: Artificial Turf Maintenance Tools - TPS Introduces Ecosystem For Synthetic Grass Care

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Missing Category in Hardware: Artificial Turf Maintenance Tools - Turf Product Solutions Introduces the First Complete Retail Ecosystem for Synthetic Grass Care

Dallas, Texas - As artificial turf installations surge across residential, commercial, pet, and sports markets, a critical gap has emerged in major hardware and home improvement stores: there is currently no dedicated retail category for artificial turf maintenance tools.

Turf Product Solutions, a U.S.-based innovator in synthetic grass care systems, is addressing this unmet demand with the launch of the industry's first purpose-built artificial turf maintenance ecosystem designed specifically for hardware retailers, distributors, and large-scale landscape suppliers.

While hardware stores stock mowers, blowers, and trimmers for natural grass, synthetic turf requires an entirely different maintenance approach. Traditional lawn tools are not optimized for turf fibers, infill systems, pet odor management, or static control - creating a significant sales opportunity for retailers and a service gap for consumers.

A Rapidly Growing Category Retailers Are Missing

Artificial turf adoption is accelerating in:

Residential backyards

Pet boarding and veterinary facilities

Athletic fields and training centers

Commercial landscapes

Rooftop and luxury outdoor environments

Despite this growth, retailers currently offer limited to zero dedicated solutions engineered specifically for synthetic grass maintenance. Turf Product Solutions aims to establish artificial turf maintenance as a standalone hardware category, similar to how pressure washing and robotic lawn care became major retail segments.

Introducing the Turf Product Solutions Retail Ecosystem

A Unified System Designed for Shelf Placement and Category Expansion

The Turf Product Solutions lineup is built as a modular, retail-ready system that mirrors successful battery-powered tool ecosystems found in major hardware chains.

Key Products Include:

Turf Power Sweep TM - Battery-Powered Artificial Turf Sweeper

A lightweight, single-battery power broom engineered to lift turf fibers, remove debris, and restore the natural look of synthetic grass without damaging backing or infill. Unlike traditional power brooms designed for hardscape or natural lawns, Turf Power Sweep is calibrated specifically for artificial turf applications.

Point of Retail Differentiation:

Turf-specific fiber restoration technology

Debris extraction designed for synthetic grass blades

Lightweight design for homeowners and contractors

Compatible with expanding turf tool ecosystem

ProStrength Turf Animal TM with Zap GuardTM Technology - Artificial Turf Cleaner & Odor Eliminator

Turf Animal is a purpose-built artificial turf cleaning and odor control solution designed for synthetic grass environments where pets, heavy use, and organic buildup are common. The formula focuses on cleaning and odor management while also incorporating Zap GuardTM technology to help reduce static electricity buildup on turf surfaces.

Unlike generic outdoor cleaners, Turf Animal is specifically engineered for:

Artificial grass cleaning

Odor control in pet and high-traffic environments

Turf-safe application with hose-end sprayer systems

The product is offered in eco-conscious ProStrength refill bags paired with a retail-ready starter pack that includes a hose-end sprayer, reducing plastic waste, lowering shipping costs, and improving shelf efficiency for retailers.

Turf Static SweepTM - Silicone Turf Broom

A manual turf grooming broom designed for fiber maintenance, debris removal, and routine upkeep of synthetic grass installations. The proprietary bristle design is optimized to avoid fiber damage while improving turf appearance and longevity.

Retail Advantages for Hardware Stores and Distributors

Category Creation Opportunity

Retailers can establish a new, high-margin category: Artificial Turf Maintenance, capturing demand from millions of installed turf properties nationwide.

Shelf Differentiation

Purpose-built packaging, refill systems, and ecosystem branding create clear merchandising advantages compared to generic cleaning and landscaping tools.

Cross-Selling Potential

The ecosystem model allows retailers to bundle:

Power equipment (Turf Power Sweep)

Consumables (Turf Animal refills)

Accessories (Turf Static Sweep)

Sustainability & Logistics Benefits

The ProStrength refill bag system reduces plastic usage, shipping weight, and storage footprint compared to traditional rigid bottles, aligning with modern retail sustainability initiatives.

Founder Perspective on the Emerging Retail Gap

“Artificial turf is one of the fastest-growing segments in landscaping, yet the maintenance category inside hardware stores has not evolved to support it,” said Nick Ogilvie, Founder of Turf Product Solutions and a 20-year veteran of the artificial turf industry.“Most tools on shelves today were designed for natural grass, not synthetic systems. We created Turf Product Solutions to give retailers and consumers a dedicated, turf-specific maintenance solution that actually matches how artificial grass is used in real-world environments.”

Built for Real-World Environments

Turf Product Solutions systems are used across residential properties, pet facilities, sports environments, and commercial landscapes where synthetic turf cleanliness, appearance, and odor control are operational priorities.

Availability & Retail Partnerships

The Turf Product Solutions ecosystem is currently available through direct distribution, wholesale programs, and select retail partnerships. The company is actively expanding relationships with hardware chains, landscape supply distributors, and specialty outdoor retailers seeking to lead in the emerging artificial turf maintenance category.

About Turf Product Solutions

Turf Product Solutions is a U.S.-based company specializing exclusively in artificial turf maintenance equipment, cleaning solutions, and fiber restoration tools. Founded by industry innovator Nick Ogilvie, the company develops purpose-built systems designed specifically for synthetic grass applications across residential, commercial, and athletic environments.

Media & Retail Inquiries:

Turf Product Solutions

Dallas, Texas

