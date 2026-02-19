Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Orban Condemns Ukrainian “Blackmail” Over Pipeline Disruption

2026-02-19 11:48:19
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday accused Ukraine of engaging in “blatant political blackmail” by blocking Russian oil deliveries to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline.

Oil transit through the pipeline has been halted since late January, with Kiev blaming Russia for alleged infrastructure damage, a claim Moscow has denied. In a post on X, Orban suggested that Ukraine could resume the shipments but is withholding them to “pressure us to support their EU membership and hand over funds belonging to Hungarian families.”

Budapest has consistently opposed Ukraine’s EU accession bid, citing concerns that it could draw the bloc into the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Orban said: “Thankfully, Hungary has a government that doesn’t bow to blackmail,” announcing that Hungary “has decided to stop diesel fuel deliveries to Ukraine” in response to Kiev’s actions.

Slovakia, another EU country dependent on Russian oil from the Druzhba pipeline, took a similar step on Wednesday and has also considered cutting electricity supplies to Ukraine if oil flows do not resume. Both landlocked nations stress that their energy needs cannot be fully met without Russian deliveries.

Orban emphasized: “We have taken all necessary steps to secure our supply and we will not give in.” On the same day, Budapest reported that Hungarian energy firm MOL signed initial contracts to receive Russian oil via Croatia, bypassing Ukrainian territory. Shipments are expected to reach a Croatian port in early March and be transported to refineries in Hungary and Slovakia within five to ten days.

