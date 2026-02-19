4 Day Virtual UK Payroll Training Course: Payroll Calculations, Tax Codes, Statutory Payments, And Auto-Enrolment (April 13-16, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The main market opportunities lie in providing comprehensive payroll management training to HR professionals, payroll admins, and small business owners. Emphasizing hands-on learning and expert instruction, ACUDEMY's course offers career-boosting skills without prerequisites, appealing to a broad audience.

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Payroll Training (April 13-16, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Effective payroll management is vital for every organisation, ensuring compliance, accuracy, and employee satisfaction. ACUDEMY's Payroll Training course offers a practical and engaging introduction to the fundamentals of payroll processing, tailored for HR professionals, payroll administrators, and small business owners.

This course covers essential topics, including payroll calculations, tax codes, statutory payments, and auto-enrolment, providing participants with the confidence and expertise needed to handle payroll responsibilities accurately and efficiently.

Delivered by industry-experienced trainers, this training balances theoretical knowledge with hands-on application, preparing participants to navigate the complexities of payroll in a professional setting.

Why Choose This Course?



Comprehensive Curriculum: Gain a solid understanding of payroll fundamentals, from tax codes to statutory deductions.

Hands-On Learning: Practical exercises ensure you're ready to apply your skills in real-world scenarios.

Expert Trainers: Learn from professionals with extensive payroll and HR experience.

Accessible and Flexible: Designed for both beginners and those looking to refresh their knowledge. Career-Enhancing Skills: Build the expertise needed to excel in payroll management.

What are the Course Requirements?

There are no prerequisites or entry requirements, as long as you want to get more experience in the field of Payroll, this is the right place for you.

What will be the Career Path?



Payroll Administrator,

Payroll Manager

International Payroll Manager

CIS specialist HR Manager

Everyone who completes the course gets:



A certificate (Accredited certificate and on success of your assessments where applicable) A manual as your resources tool

Who Should Attend:



HR professionals and payroll administrators seeking a strong foundation in payroll processes.

Business owners and managers who want to streamline their payroll operations. Individuals looking to start a career in payroll or HR.

Key Topics Covered:

Payroll Theory: (Day 1 and 2)



Topic 1: Payroll Administration

Topic 2: Introduction / Employment Law

Topic 3: Starters and Leavers

Topic 4: Tax

Topic 5: National Insurance Contribution

Topic 6: Minimum Wage

Topic 7: Holiday Leave

Topic 8: SSP

Topic 9: SMP

Topic 10: Student Loan

Topic 11: Child Care Topic 12: Automatic Enrolment

Sage Payroll: (Day 3)



Navigate confidently in Sage 50 Payroll

Check the legislation settings in your software Configure your software to suit your company requirements

Set-up and amend:



Employee Records

Payments and Deduction

Basic Pension Schemes

Users and Access Rights

Understand reports in the system that aid in the completion of tasks such as Pay Elements Reports and Company Detail reports

Run a basic weekly or monthly payroll

Email appropriate payslips to employees

Perform and submit RTI routines including:

Full Payment Submission (FPS)

National Insurance Number Verification (NVR)

Employer Payment Summary (EPS)

Correct errors during processing using the Rollback and Restore functions

Set up new starters and process leavers

Complete Period End Routines including producing the P3 Process electronic payments to employees and HMRC directly from Sage Payroll

Day 4: Left for Practice on Sage Payroll Software, candidates will require laptops.

Please note that SAGE installation does not support MAC. The only way round this is if your MAC system has the latest Windows Emulator.

For more information about this training visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900