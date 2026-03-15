PEMRA Issues Alert After Broadcast Disruption At Pakistani TV Channels
The advisory comes after an incident in which Khyber Network faced a cyber-attack aimed at disturbing its live broadcast, Khyber News reported.
Under the advisory, satellite TV licence holders are required to review their uplink facilities, upgrade encryption protocols and enhance monitoring and intrusion detection systems to promptly identify suspicious activity.
Officials said several Pakistani networks have recently experienced transmission disruptions, prompting PEMRA to issue nationwide security guidelines for broadcasters.
According to the report, the incident occurred on the night of 12 March 2026, when hackers operating from Afghanistan, allegedly supported by facilitators linked to India, attempted to interfere with Khyber Network's transmission signal. The broadcast, however, continued without interruption.
Officials in Afghanistan and India have not yet commented on the matter.
kk/sa
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