Trump Blasts Iran For 'AI-Generated' War Hoaxes - And Threatens Treason Charges Against US Media



Trump posted a lengthy criticism of certain U.S. news organizations, which he blamed for falling for fake news peddled by Iran.

“Not only was it not burning, it was not even shot at,” Trump said about the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier. The war shows no signs of easing, with missile and drone exchanges continuing and both Washington and Tehran maintaining a defiant tone.

President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Iran of using AI-generated fake news and faulted U.S. media outlets for carrying reports and visuals he said they knew to be false, in a lengthy criticism aimed at reinforcing Washington's version of events as the U.S.-Iran war enters its third week.

Iran, which is“militarily ineffective and weak” and“being decimated” is“'feeding' the very appreciative fake news media false information,” he said, debunking reports about Iran using Kamikaze boats, USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier suffering damage, and Iran downing as many as five U.S. refueling planes.

“Buildings and Ships that are shown to be on fire are not - It's FAKE NEWS, generated by A.I. For instance, Iran, working in close coordination with the Fake News Media, shows our great USS Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Carrier, one of the largest and most prestigious Ships in the World, burning uncontrollably in the Ocean,” Trump wrote.

Trump Debunks Some Iran War News

“Not only was it not burning, it was not even shot at - Iran knows better than to do that! The story was knowingly Fake and, in a certain way, you can say that those Media Outlets that generated it should be brought up on Charges for Treason for the dissemination of false information!” Trump posted.

Iranian state media outlet Press TV reported Iran's Revolutionary Guard's statement claiming that it had struck the large aircraft carrier with four ballistic missiles last week. As several outlets reported the news, the US Central Command quickly dismissed it as false, along with a picture of the warship.

Trump also denied a Wall Street Journal report claiming that five U.S. Air Force refueling planes were struck and damaged on the ground at Prince Sultan air base in Saudi Arabia, according to information it sourced from two U.S. officials.“Are all in service, with the exception of one, which will soon be flying the skies,” Trump said.

Previously, a KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed with all six on board dying after it reportedly collided with another U.S. aircraft, which survived. The incident was confirmed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

“The Radical Leftwing Press knows this full well, but continues to go forward with false stories and Lies,” he said, adding that he was thrilled that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) was looking into potentially revoking TV licenses of networks over what the government considers misleading coverage of the Iran war.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr told CBS News that broadcasters' licences were not a "property right" and warned they can be revoked if stations did not serve the public interest. He accused certain broadcasters of "running hoaxes and news distortions," although he said they can still "correct course" before their licence renewals.

Trump has been vocal against news networks he sees as critical of the Republican party, namely NBC News (owned by Comcast) and ABC News (owned by Walt Disney).

Trump Seeks Support In Securing Strait of Hormuz

The war shows no signs of easing, with missile and drone exchanges continuing and both Washington and Tehran maintaining a defiant tone. Iran on Sunday declined to negotiate with the U.S;“We don't see any reason why we should talk with Americans," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on a TV interview.

Trump said on Saturday that he hoped countries including China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the UK would help secure the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively blocked off to oil tankers.

U.S. stock futures rose slightly Sunday night as Wall Street tried to recover from another losing week, with investors monitoring oil prices and the latest developments from the U.S.-Iran war. Since Feb. 28, the day of the first joint U.S.-Israel attack in Iran, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) has declined by 3%, while the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) has declined by 1.5%. The Stocktwits sentiment for both the funds was 'extremely bearish' as of late Sunday.

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