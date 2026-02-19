Drucker + Falk Sweeps 2026 RAMMY Awards, Reinforcing A Legacy Of Excellence In Central Virginia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National Multifamily Firm Celebrates Seven Major Honors and Strategic 2026 Industry Leadership Appointments









RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drucker + Falk (DF), a premier national multifamily management firm, once again set the pace at the 2026 RAMMY Awards, securing seven prestigious honors that highlight the firm's operational depth and individual talent. Hosted by the Central Virginia Apartment Association (CVAA), a division of the Virginia Apartment Management Association (VAMA), the annual "Black Tie & Roses" gala took place on Friday, February 6th, at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

The 2026 ceremony was a massive industry event, drawing over 800 attendees to celebrate the "best of the best" in the Greater Central Virginia multifamily industry. Drucker + Falk's presence was felt throughout the evening; out of a highly competitive field, DF received 67 nominations, with seven ultimately taking home the top honors in their respective categories.

The 2026 Drucker + Falk RAMMY Award Winners:



Urban Community of the Year: Residences at Richmond Trust

Conventional Community of the Year ($1.91–$2.15/SF): The Bella at Westchester

Best Online Reputation: Aura Stonebridge

Assistant Manager of the Year (Up to 250 Units): Laura Kay Sherman – Residences at Richmond Trust

Community Manager of the Year (Up to 250 Units): Evan Drucker – Glenn's at Millers Lane

Community Manager of the Year (251+ Units): Morgan Arnold – Aura Stonebridge VAMA | CVA Advisory Chair Recognition: Wendy Thompson (Honored for 2025 Leadership)



"I am incredibly proud of our team's performance this year," said Andrew Chisholm, Multifamily Director for Drucker + Falk. "To receive 67 nominations in a room of over 800 industry peers is a staggering testament to the caliber of professionals and results we have at DF. Winning across such diverse categories proves that our focus on creating exceptional living experiences is consistently exceeding the expectations of our residents."

The 2026 RAMMY honors coincide with a period of intense industry involvement for Drucker + Falk. Beyond the trophies, the following DF team members were specifically recognized for their leadership and appointments to VAMA and CVA committees for the 2026 calendar year:



VAMA Board of Directors: Loren Bazemore and Pam Rawlins

VAMA Legislative Committee: Evan Drucker

VAMA Governance: Wendy Thompson

VAMA/CVA Advisory Committee: Wendy Thompson, Katrina Childress, and Bronte McConnell VAMA/CVA Education and Events Committee: Brina Brigham, Laura Kay Sherman, and Gabriela Gagnon



This dual focus on operational excellence and industry service continues to set Drucker + Falk apart. With nearly nine decades of experience, the firm remains dedicated to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional living environments that exceed the expectations of clients and residents alike.

For more information about the RAMMY Awards and VAMA, please visit .

ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 43,000 apartment homes and 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail, and industrial space in 9 states. Drucker + Falk specializes in multifamily and commercial property management, developing new multifamily properties, repositioning multifamily assets, and creating upscale, unique apartment communities. For more information, visit Drucker + Falk.

ABOUT THE VIRGINIA APARTMENT MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION

The Virginia Apartment Management Association - Virginia's retail housing industry premier association - represents more than 130,000 apartment homes and communities. For more information, visit .

Amanda McCrowell

(757) 406-1187

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:





