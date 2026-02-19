Fullstory Launches Guides And Surveys To Turn Behavioral Insights Into Real-Time Action

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fullstory, a leading behavioral data company, today announced the launch of Guides and Surveys, a new product resulting from its acquisition of Usetiful in late 2025. Fullstory's Guides and Surveys closes the gap between identifying user friction and alleviating it. Unlike most similar offerings, Guides and Surveys uses behavioral data to trigger precise guidance for users based on their intent and unique needs, helping product teams turn moments of user frustration into successful outcomes without needing developer support.

“Customers don't want endless generic notifications; they want helpful responses based on their unique experience,” said Fullstory's Chief Product and Technology Officer, Claire Fang.“Fullstory Guides and Surveys connects real-time behavioral insights with personalized experiences to intuitively guide your customers to reach their desired outcome.”

Key benefits of Fullstory Guides and Surveys include:



Target the Right Users with the Right Guide: Eliminate generic product tours by targeting users based on existing user properties in Fullstory (e.g., users on a 'trial' plan or those who have shown struggle) as well as real-time behavior, instantly delivering personalized in-app guidance. This turns confusion into success and dramatically increases feature adoption.

Get Feedback Without Interruption: Boost response rates from an industry-standard 5-7% to over 30% by launching contextual, embedded surveys. Launch surveys to the right segments at the right moment to get high-quality, actionable insights, directly from your users. Generate Impact Without the Engineering Bottleneck: Act quickly to measurably improve users' experiences without waiting for engineering support. Deploy no-code guides or surveys as soon as any user friction is detected. Because responses are linked to users' actual sessions, you can easily quantify the impact of each intervention.



“Pairing behavioral data with the ability to deploy in-app contextual guidance and surveys empowers our customers to optimize their customer journeys like never before,“ said Kailee Urban, VP of global support and digital success at Fullstory.“We've seen first-hand how they proactively drive activation, improve adoption, and ultimately mitigate risk.”

To learn more about Fullstory Guides and Surveys, visit fullstory/platform/guides-surveys.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is the leading behavioral data company that helps technology leaders make smarter, faster decisions by integrating rich behavioral signals into their analytics stack. Its patented technology captures every digital interaction and transforms it into high-fidelity, actionable insights at scale. With agentic AI, Fullstory empowers enterprises to anticipate the needs of both customers and employees, personalize experiences in real-time, streamline workflows, and drive meaningful business outcomes. From boosting efficiency and conversion to increasing loyalty and revenue, Fullstory turns digital behavior into a competitive advantage. Headquartered in Atlanta with teams across North America, EMEA, and APAC, Fullstory is trusted by the world's most innovative organizations to transform behavioral data into business impact.

