Sudan Drone Strikes Leave Nearly Sixty Dead in Kordofan
(MENAFN) The death toll from a pair of devastating drone strikes on civilian sites in Sudan's Kordofan region has climbed to 59, Sudanese media reported on Thursday, as accountability for the attacks remains unestablished.
The first strike on Monday struck a veterinary unit building in the city of Al-Sunut in West Kordofan, where scores of displaced civilians had sought refuge. Local daily Al-Rakoba, citing medical sources, reported at least 28 people were killed — among them women and children — with multiple wounded still fighting for their lives in critical condition.
Hours later, a second drone struck a bustling marketplace in the Al-Safiya area, northeast of Sudari locality in North Kordofan, claiming 31 more lives and leaving dozens injured, sources said.
The non-governmental Emergency Lawyers group swiftly condemned the assaults, declaring attacks on markets and civilian infrastructure "a violation of international humanitarian law," and urging all warring factions to shield civilians and step back from further escalation.
No party has yet claimed responsibility for either strike.
The attacks mark a grim new chapter in Sudan's catastrophic civil war, now entering its third year. Since fighting erupted in April 2023 between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, tens of thousands have been killed, roughly 13 million people have been uprooted from their homes, and the country has descended into one of the most severe humanitarian emergencies on the planet, according to UN reports.
