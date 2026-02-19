403
Technical Failure Triggers Disruptions at India Airports
(MENAFN) A technical failure at flight management platform Navitaire triggered brief but widespread operational chaos at airports across India on Thursday morning, multiple local media outlets reported.
The 45-minute system outage rattled booking and check-in operations at several major airports, including those in Delhi and Mumbai, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded or delayed during one of the day's busiest travel windows.
Among the carriers hit by the disruption were IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express, according to reports. The fault first emerged at approximately 6:45 a.m. local time at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, before being resolved by 7:30 a.m., a local television news channel reported.
"During the disruption, airlines were forced to manage passenger details manually, triggering long queues during the early morning rush," the report said, adding that a similar situation unfolded at Mumbai's international airport.
Navitaire, which powers reservations and check-in infrastructure for numerous carriers, has not yet issued a public statement on the cause of the failure. The incident has nonetheless renewed scrutiny over the aviation sector's dependence on centralized digital systems — and the cascading consequences when they go down.
