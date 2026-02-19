403
Kremlin Calls for Caution as Regional Tensions Rise
(MENAFN) Amid rising regional tensions, Russia on Thursday urged Iran and other neighboring countries to "exercise restraint and caution," warning that the current situation is “unprecedented.”
"Russia continues to develop relations with Iran, and in doing so, we call on our Iranian friends and all parties in the region to exercise restraint and caution, and we call on them to adopt political and diplomatic means as an absolute priority in resolving any given issue," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated during a press briefing in Moscow.
Peskov emphasized that despite what Moscow sees as an “unprecedented” escalation, it expects that political and diplomatic channels will ultimately “prevail in the search for a settlement.”
The comments came shortly after the US and Iran wrapped up a second round of indirect talks facilitated by Oman on Tuesday. Both sides acknowledged progress in the discussions, which occurred against the backdrop of an expanding American military presence in the region.
Following the Geneva-based negotiations, US Vice President JD Vance described the talks as productive "in some ways," noting that Tehran remains "not yet willing" to engage on certain of former President Trump’s "red lines." Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi characterized the discussions as showing progress, calling the atmosphere "more constructive."
Meanwhile, Washington has bolstered its regional forces, deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, sending the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, and adding extra fighter jets.
This Geneva session marks the second round of negotiations since US President Donald Trump authorized strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities last June. The first round was held in Muscat, Oman, on February 6.
