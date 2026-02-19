Modi Warns Of AI Threats At India's Summit

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on Wednesday, describing artificial intelligence as one of the biggest transformations in human history. However, Modi warned of serious challenges accompanying this progress, AzerNEWS reports.

"Unfortunately, AI deepfakes and fabricated content are destabilizing open societies," he stated.

Modi called for immediate international action, emphasizing that "watermarking and clear source standards are increasingly necessary" to help citizens identify authentic content.

Modi also stressed the importance of protecting vulnerable populations, declaring: "We must also be more vigilant about child safety" in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

His call was echoed by UN chief Antonio Guterres, who warned the gathering that AI cannot be left to "the whims of a few billionaires".

"We must democratise AI. It must become a medium for inclusion and empowerment," Modi said, speaking in Hindi.

"We are entering an era where humans and intelligence systems co-create, co-work and co-evolve," he added. "We must resolve that AI is used for the global common good."

Frenzied demand for generative AI has turbocharged profits for many companies while fuelling anxiety about the risks to society and the planet.

The AI Impact Summit is the fourth annual international gathering to discuss how to handle it, following previous meetings in Paris, Seoul and Britain.

Sam Altman, head of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, Google's Sundar Pichai and other tech bosses are speaking on Thursday, but Microsoft founder Bill Gates cancelled just hours before his speech.