403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bangladesh’s New PM Vows Minority Protection
(MENAFN) Bangladesh’s newly elected prime minister, Tarique Rahman, has pledged to safeguard the country’s religious minorities, making their protection a top priority for his administration. In his first televised address, Rahman emphasized that all citizens, regardless of religion, ethnicity, political affiliation, or location, should feel safe and included.
“We want to turn this country into a safe land for every citizen. Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Christians – regardless of party, opinion, religion, or ethnicity – whether living in the hills or the plains, this country belongs to all of us,” Rahman said.
Rahman’s Bangladesh National Party (BNP) secured a two-thirds majority in the February 12 elections, the first vote following a violent uprising in 2024 that removed former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He stressed that all citizens, whether supporters of BNP or not, have equal rights under the new government.
The announcement comes amid growing concerns over attacks on minorities under the previous interim administration. Human rights groups reported multiple lynchings and mob beatings in January 2026 alone, while another organization documented over 500 communal attacks in 2025, including 116 minority deaths, mostly among Hindus, between June 2025 and January 2026.
Heightened concerns led India to withdraw families of diplomats from Bangladesh and reinforce security at its missions in January. New Delhi had also urged the interim government to protect minorities following escalating unrest and the killing of a political activist in Dhaka.
“We want to turn this country into a safe land for every citizen. Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Christians – regardless of party, opinion, religion, or ethnicity – whether living in the hills or the plains, this country belongs to all of us,” Rahman said.
Rahman’s Bangladesh National Party (BNP) secured a two-thirds majority in the February 12 elections, the first vote following a violent uprising in 2024 that removed former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He stressed that all citizens, whether supporters of BNP or not, have equal rights under the new government.
The announcement comes amid growing concerns over attacks on minorities under the previous interim administration. Human rights groups reported multiple lynchings and mob beatings in January 2026 alone, while another organization documented over 500 communal attacks in 2025, including 116 minority deaths, mostly among Hindus, between June 2025 and January 2026.
Heightened concerns led India to withdraw families of diplomats from Bangladesh and reinforce security at its missions in January. New Delhi had also urged the interim government to protect minorities following escalating unrest and the killing of a political activist in Dhaka.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment