403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Venezuela, Colombia to Hold Talks on Economic, Security Cooperation
(MENAFN) Venezuela’s interim President, Delcy Rodríguez, announced on Wednesday that she and Colombian President Gustavo Petro have agreed to convene a meeting aimed at boosting collaboration on major economic, energy, and security matters.
“Today I spoke with the President of the Republic of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and we agreed to hold a bilateral meeting at the level of heads of state soon to continue making progress on key issues on the economic, energy and security agendas, within the framework of strengthening cooperation and relations of respect and joint work between our two countries,” Rodríguez posted on Telegram.
She highlighted that both nations are committed to fostering a relationship built on mutual understanding and shared advantages to support the welfare of their citizens. However, she did not provide specific details regarding when or where the meeting would take place.
The announcement comes after tensions earlier this year, following the U.S. military’s capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in January, which had prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to call Petro a “sick man” and suggest potential intervention in Colombia similar to actions in Caracas.
In early February, Petro and Trump held a meeting in the Oval Office, signaling a tentative reconciliation that seemed unlikely just weeks before.
“Today I spoke with the President of the Republic of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and we agreed to hold a bilateral meeting at the level of heads of state soon to continue making progress on key issues on the economic, energy and security agendas, within the framework of strengthening cooperation and relations of respect and joint work between our two countries,” Rodríguez posted on Telegram.
She highlighted that both nations are committed to fostering a relationship built on mutual understanding and shared advantages to support the welfare of their citizens. However, she did not provide specific details regarding when or where the meeting would take place.
The announcement comes after tensions earlier this year, following the U.S. military’s capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in January, which had prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to call Petro a “sick man” and suggest potential intervention in Colombia similar to actions in Caracas.
In early February, Petro and Trump held a meeting in the Oval Office, signaling a tentative reconciliation that seemed unlikely just weeks before.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment