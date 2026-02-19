403
Denmark’s King Visits Greenland to Signal Support Amid Arctic Spotlight
(MENAFN) Frederik X arrived in Greenland on Wednesday in a trip broadly interpreted as a gesture of solidarity with the self-governing territory, as global focus intensifies following renewed remarks by Donald Trump about the Arctic island.
The Danish monarch touched down in the capital, Nuuk, where he was received by Greenland’s Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, along with the speaker of the local parliament, according to reports.
The visit takes place against the backdrop of Trump’s repeated statements expressing interest in bringing Greenland under US control—comments that have sparked firm responses from authorities in both Copenhagen and Nuuk in recent months.
The US president had also warned of potential tariffs targeting European nations resisting the idea. However, after holding discussions in January with Mark Rutte during the World Economic Forum in Davos, the tone shifted. The meeting reportedly resulted in an understanding on a possible framework addressing Greenland and broader Arctic matters.
Subsequently, dialogue involving the United States, Denmark, and Greenland was initiated in an effort to manage the issue.
When asked about the significance of the royal visit in relation to Trump’s remarks, Nielsen avoided drawing a direct connection. "The most important thing is that the people can feel the unity with the royal house," he said.
He further highlighted the monarch’s standing among Greenlanders, stating: "It means a lot when the king chooses to come by. He is very popular and very loved by the citizens here. He is a very unifying figure, and that is proven every time he is here," Nielsen added.
Later in the day, King Frederik briefly spoke to journalists following a private luncheon with Nielsen at Hans Egede’s House in Nuuk.
