Baku Hosts International Conference On Neocolonialism And Global Inequality

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Baku is hosting an international conference titled “Neocolonialism and Global Inequality,” bringing together scholars, activists and experts to examine the continuing legacy of colonial systems and their modern manifestations.

Azernews reports that the event is organized by the Baku Initiative Group and marks a significant step in fostering dialogue on structural inequality and post-colonial realities in various parts of the world.

For the first time, the conference convenes anthropologists and psychotherapists who work directly on the ground with indigenous populations in formerly colonized territories. Experts involved in the creation of a Virtual Museum dedicated to colonialism are also participating, alongside leaders of independence movements active in those territories and researchers specializing in neocolonial studies.

Discussions within the framework of the event focus on the traumatic and social experiences of peoples subjected to colonial rule across different social and cultural contexts. Participants are examining structural problems arising from what they describe as the unlawful practices of colonial powers, as well as the persistent forms of inequality that continue to shape affected societies.

A key aspect of the conference is the emphasis on direct research and documentation. Experts are addressing the importance of ensuring access to reliable data in order to document, analyze and elevate these experiences to the international level. Organizers stress that without systematic documentation and global awareness, the enduring consequences of colonialism risk remaining marginalized in international discourse.

The conference follows the presentation, held yesterday, of what organizers describe as the world's first Virtual Museum reflecting colonialism on a global scale. Established by the Baku Initiative Group, the Virtual Museum is designed as an online platform dedicated to colonialism and its new manifestations in the modern era. The platform aims to provide historical materials, analytical resources and educational content to a broad international audience.

By combining academic research, field expertise and digital documentation, the conference seeks to deepen global understanding of how colonial structures have evolved and how their legacies continue to influence political, economic and social inequalities today.