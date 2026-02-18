Bill Gates Not To Deliver Keynote Address At AI Impact Summit, Says Gates Foundation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will not deliver the keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit, his philanthropic organisation, the Gates Foundation, announced on Thursday morning.

In a statement, the foundation clarified that it will instead be represented at the summit by Ankur Vora, president of its Africa and India offices, who is scheduled to address the gathering later in the day in New Delhi.

"After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit's key priorities, Mr Gates will not be delivering his keynote address," the Gates Foundation said in a post on X.

The organisation reiterated its commitment to its ongoing initiatives in the country, stating, "The Gates Foundation remains fully committed to our work in India to advance our shared health and development goals."

The statement comes amid controversy over his name reportedly appearing in the Epstein files. The clarification follows days of speculation and uncertainty after Gates' name did not feature on the official list of key participants for the six-day summit, prompting questions about his planned participation.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is aimed at shaping collaborative strategies to harness the transformative potential of artificial intelligence while fostering innovation, responsible governance and cross-border partnerships.

It has brought together global leaders, policymakers and technology experts to deliberate on the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in driving economic growth, improving governance and accelerating social development.

The event seeks to align global AI initiatives with India's civilisational ethos of 'Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya (welfare for all, happiness for all)' while promoting the broader principle of AI for Humanity.

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 is the fourth edition in the series, following previous meetings held in the United Kingdom in 2023, South Korea in 2024, and France in 2025.

The platform enables leaders to examine the ethical, economic, and social implications of artificial intelligence while strengthening partnerships across digital technology, trade, culture, tourism, and maritime cooperation.