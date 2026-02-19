New Delhi Frontier AI Commitments Unveiled At India AI Impact Summit

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday announced a major outcome of the India AI Impact Summit, unveiling the "New Delhi Frontier AI Commitments" as a shared voluntary framework adopted by leading global and Indian AI companies.

Calling it a "significant outcome" of the summit, Vaishnaw said, "Today, leading frontier AI companies along with our own AI companies have come together to make a set of voluntary commitments - a shared commitment for inclusive and shared AI."

Key Commitments Unveiled

He outlined two key commitments under the initiative. "The first is advancing real-world AI usage through anonymised and aggregated insights," the minister said, adding that this would "support evidence-based policymaking on jobs, skills and policy making."

According to Vaishnaw, the effort will help governments and institutions better understand employment trends and skill requirements while maintaining privacy safeguards.

"The second is strengthening multilingual and use-case evaluations," he said, emphasising the need to ensure that AI systems function effectively across languages and cultures. "This is especially important for the Global South, to ensure that AI works effectively across languages and cultures," he added.

Vaishnaw said the commitments represent a collaborative step towards responsible AI development. "Together these efforts mark an important step towards shaping AI that is not only powerful, but also inclusive, development-oriented and globally relevant," he stated.

Global Leaders Convene at AI Summit

After this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with global tech leaders including the CEO of Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, Alexandr Wang, Chief AI Officer of Meta, and CEO of Anthropic, Dario Amodei, posed for a group photograph at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi.

The summit, hosted from February 16 to 20, aims to utilise AI to address global challenges and unlock new opportunities for shared growth.

The five-day event is anchored in three foundational pillars, or 'Sutras': People, Planet and Progress. These themes have remained at the forefront since the Prime Minister inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

