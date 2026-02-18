Gargash Group Partners With Adyen To Drive Next-Level Payment Innovation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Taking a strategic step forward in its digital evolution,has partnered with, the global financial technology platform for leading businesses, to enhance its payment ecosystem. The partnership was officially announced during a signing ceremony held on February 11 at the Mercedes-Benz Brand Center in Dubai Design District, reinforcing Gargash Group's commitment to adopting advanced technologies that elevate customer experience while empowering employees and partners.

As the first phase of this collaboration, Adyen's payment solution has been successfully implemented at Sixt UAE, part of the Gargash Group portfolio. The new system delivers a seamless, secure, and frictionless payment experience across online, in-store, and mobile channels, supporting a wide range of transactions, including deposit payments, pre authorizations, chargebacks, refunds, fines, and toll payments, while providing complete control and oversight of all activities.

Since its implementation, the solution has achieved meaningful operational improvements. Staff now spend significantly less time on repetitive payment tasks, allowing them to focus on higher-value activities. The centralized platform provides a 360-degree view of transactions, improving data quality, reporting, and reconciliation accuracy, while enhanced control and audit capabilities increase transparency, security, and accountability.

This strategic partnership with Adyen marks a key milestone in Gargash Group's ongoing digital transformation efforts. The group continues to invest in technology – from deploying OpenAI for Enterprise and introducing a cutting-edge retail audit platform, to expanding its enterprise-grade productivity and project management capabilities and hosting an AI hackathon for the local community. Together, these initiatives reflect a proactive approach to innovation and sustaining competitive advantage in an evolving market landscape.

, said:“This partnership with Adyen reflects our broader digital transformation agenda, focused on driving operational efficiency through automation, stronger systems, and data integrity at scale. By investing in the right infrastructure, we are streamlining processes, enhancing accuracy, and building a connected ecosystem powered by reliable data. It is a deliberate step in advancing our AI and digital capabilities while reinforcing scalable, future-ready operations across the group”.

, said:“In the automotive sector, payments are often high-value and operationally complex – from deposits and pre-authorizations to refunds and reconciliations. Gargash Group recognized the need for a more connected and transparent approach. By unifying these processes on a single platform, we're helping reduce friction, improve control, and create a smoother experience for both customers and teams. This is about enabling innovation behind the scenes, so the buying journey feels seamless from start to finish.”

Building on this success, Gargash Group is evaluating the phased expansion of Adyen's platform across additional business lines within the group. Future initiatives under consideration include enhanced POS integration to support pre-authorization payments, as well as greater automation of fines, toll processing, and reconciliation to further streamline operations and strengthen financial oversight.

With a strong focus on governance, sustainable partnerships, Emiratization, digital enablement, and community engagement, the Group continues to align its operations with the UAE's broader sustainability and economic development goals. By embedding technology, efficiency, and social impact into its business strategy, Gargash Group is building a resilient, forward-looking enterprise designed to create lasting value for stakeholders and the wider community.