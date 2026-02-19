403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Issues Warning to Japan Over NATO Arms Deal for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russia on Wednesday put Japan on notice, warning that any move to join a NATO arms procurement mechanism for Ukraine would deepen an already strained bilateral relationship — and that weapons financed by Tokyo would be treated as legitimate battlefield targets by Russian forces.
Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, told reporters at a regular ministry briefing that Moscow had received intelligence indicating Japan intends to formally join a NATO mechanism dedicated to purchasing military equipment for Ukraine.
"These steps will further complicate Russia-Japan relations, which, through Tokyo's actions, have already been in a state of deep stagnation," Zakharova said.
She went further, delivering an explicit military warning: any equipment supplied to Ukraine using Japanese funding would, in Moscow's assessment, constitute a lawful target for Russian forces operating on the ground.
The development follows months of signals from Tokyo suggesting a growing appetite for deeper engagement with the Western alliance. In April of last year, then-Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, following talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, declared that Japan saw significant potential in expanding defense industry cooperation with the bloc.
More recently, a Japanese public broadcaster reported earlier this month that Tokyo was preparing to formally announce its entry into a NATO assistance program designed to procure weapons and equipment from the United States for delivery to Ukraine — a move that now appears to have triggered Moscow's sharpest response yet.
Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, told reporters at a regular ministry briefing that Moscow had received intelligence indicating Japan intends to formally join a NATO mechanism dedicated to purchasing military equipment for Ukraine.
"These steps will further complicate Russia-Japan relations, which, through Tokyo's actions, have already been in a state of deep stagnation," Zakharova said.
She went further, delivering an explicit military warning: any equipment supplied to Ukraine using Japanese funding would, in Moscow's assessment, constitute a lawful target for Russian forces operating on the ground.
The development follows months of signals from Tokyo suggesting a growing appetite for deeper engagement with the Western alliance. In April of last year, then-Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, following talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, declared that Japan saw significant potential in expanding defense industry cooperation with the bloc.
More recently, a Japanese public broadcaster reported earlier this month that Tokyo was preparing to formally announce its entry into a NATO assistance program designed to procure weapons and equipment from the United States for delivery to Ukraine — a move that now appears to have triggered Moscow's sharpest response yet.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment