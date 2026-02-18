Light Rain In South, Coastal TN Fishermen Advised Caution

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 19 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall across parts of southern and coastal Tamil Nadu over the next few days, following the formation of a low-pressure area over the equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal.

According to the weather department, the low-pressure system, which developed over the equatorial region of the Indian Ocean and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, is expected to move in a west-northwesterly direction and intensify further.

Under its influence, light rainfall is likely in southern Tamil Nadu and along the coastal districts on Friday. Similar conditions are expected to prevail in Puducherry and Karaikal as well.

The IMD has also indicated the possibility of moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Friday and Sunday.

The weather activity is expected to remain scattered, with one or two places in these regions likely to receive light showers on February 23 and 24.

In northern Tamil Nadu districts, early morning mist is likely to occur at one or two places over the next two days, potentially affecting visibility during the early hours.

As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy. Light mist may form in isolated areas during the early morning hours, the forecast said.

Meanwhile, strong winds are likely to prevail over several parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean region.

In view of the rough sea conditions and gusty winds, fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas until further notice. Authorities have urged the public, especially those in coastal districts, to stay updated with official weather bulletins and exercise caution during thunderstorm activity.

The situation is being closely monitored, and further updates will be issued as the system evolves.

With intermittent rain expected in select regions, residents are advised to plan their travel accordingly and remain alert to changing weather conditions over the coming days.