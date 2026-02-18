Police Detain Suspect Who Helped Draft-Age Men Depart Abroad For $12,000 In Kharkiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine stated this on Telegram.

"As part of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the man, acting in collusion with unidentified persons, for a fee promised conscription-age citizens unhindered departure from the country outside official checkpoints. The cost of the 'service' was $12,000," the National Police stated.

According to the Department of Strategic Investigations, the suspect provided the client with an algorithm of actions and a route where accomplices were to meet him and transport him across the border bypassing official checkpoints.

Police detain 'bomber' who falsely reported bomb threat at Verkhovna Rada

Law enforcement officers documented the receipt of part of the funds in the amount of $2,000. After the transfer of the money, the man was detained in accordance with procedural law.

Investigators served a notice of suspicion to the 67-year-old resident of Kharkiv for the illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine.

The article provides for punishment of up to nine years in prison, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, along with confiscation of property.

As reported, in Zakarpattia region, law enforcement officers exposed and detained five members of a group that transported draft-age men to Romania outside official checkpoints.