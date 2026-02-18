403
Provoke Media And PRCA Forge Middle East Partnership
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - PRovoke Media and the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) will be working as partners in the Middle East this year, as both organisations seek to step up industry representation and recognition in one of the fastest-growing communications markets in the world.
The two global industry organisations will support each other's initiatives in the MENA region in 2026 and beyond. PRovoke becomes official media partner for the PRCA's MENA events and awards, including supporting the annual conference this September, joining the judging panel for the PRCA awards, and contributing to research in the region.
The PRCA will also support PRovoke on events including the publication's inaugural MENAT SABRE awards, to be held in Abu Dhabi this April; the trophy winners will include Weber Shandwick, Mubadala, Current Global and Edelman, as revealed this week.
PRovoke Media editorial director Maja Pawinska Sims said:“We were last in the Middle East in 2020, just before the Covid pandemic, for our regional summit and the PRCA Awards, so being on the ground with the extraordinarily dynamic, creative and innovative PR sector in the Middle East – and reconnecting with our friends in the region – is frankly overdue.
“Our partnership with the PRCA team on their regional events, awards and research is a perfect fit – and I'm really looking forward to being back soon for our first ever MENAT SABRE awards.”
PRCA chief executive Sarah Waddington – who recently announced the membership body's new definition of public relations – said:“As the home of the industry of the future, it makes absolute sense for the PRCA to partner with PRovoke, which is at the forefront of industry knowledge and developments and offers unrivalled global insights and analysis.
“Our combined reach and efforts are set to add exceptional media value and I'm looking forward to what we will achieve together.”
Conrad Egbert, head of PRCA MENA, added:“In today's increasingly transactional world we all need authentic earned media to keep us honest. Partnering with such a credible publication as PRovoke Media reinforces PRCA MENA's commitment to raising ethics and standards in the region. We welcome its trust in the association.”
Details of the various PRCA and PRovoke Media events in the region will be announced in due course. PR agencies and communications leaders in the Middle East who would like to explore PRovoke Media activations should contact [email protected].
