Venezuela Interim Leader Rodriguez Vows To 'Monitor' Amnesty Law

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez vowed on Tuesday to "monitor" the application of an amnesty law aimed at freeing political prisoners jailed under former leader Nicolas Maduro.

The interim leader said she would keep an eye on the amnesty law in order to address the opposition's "extremism," which she said was inciting "conflict" in the country.

The law was passed in February by Rodriguez under pressure from Washington, after US forces captured Maduro and took him to New York to face drug trafficking charges that he denies.

One of the most significant reforms championed by Rodriguez, it aims to turn the page on nearly three decades of state repression, but has been criticised by human rights organisations as being selectively applied.

"More than 8,000 people have benefited" from amnesty, Rodriguez said in a televised speech.

"Don't think that we don't know" that "people who have benefited and continue to benefit from this amnesty law... are currently fomenting conflict," Rodriguez said in her address at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas.

"It is therefore important that we monitor the implementation of the amnesty law."

"I'm not excluding anyone. I am simply saying that we need to monitor the situation to ensure that the opportunity we're providing to address extremism and radicalism can truly, truly help resolve these issues and secure the future," she added.

Around 700 political prisoners have been freed under the law, but between 500 and 700 remain behind bars, according to humans right organisations. Some groups say the law is being unfairly applied by judges accused of supporting the government.

The law excludes those accused of involvement in alleged coups and assassination attempts.

Opposition figures such as activist Javier Tarazona, one of the country's most prominent dissidents, and Perkins Rocha, legal advisor to Nobel Peace Prize laureate and longtime opposition figure Maria Corina Machado, have been excluded from its scope.

Delcy Rodriguez amnesty law political prisoners Nicolas Maduro