Grayscale Sui Staking ETF Launches On NYSE Arca With Staking

In today's rapidly evolving digital asset landscape, Grayscale's new GSUI ETF adds a familiar avenue for investors to access SUI and participate in its staking dynamic. The move signals growing mainstream interest in scalable, real-world blockchain applications and the potential for staking-driven returns within an ETF wrapper. This note provides context on the implications for investors, regulators, and the broader ecosystem.



Grayscale Sui Staking ETF (GSUI) begins trading on NYSE Arca.

Investors gain exposure to SUI and staking rewards through an ETF.

GSUI is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and carries higher risk; not suitable for all investors. Sui aims to enable real-world, scalable applications with parallel transaction processing.

Key pointsWhy this matters

As blockchain networks mature and institutional interest grows, products like GSUI offer a familiar market-access mechanism for exposure to a high-potential ecosystem. By combining SUI token exposure with staking mechanics inside an ETF wrapper, Grayscale signals continued momentum for real-world digital assets and their use cases in finance, gaming, and beyond.



Trading liquidity and price performance of GSUI on NYSE Arca.

Actual staking rewards realized by the fund and their impact on NAV.

Adoption of the Sui ecosystem and related applications across industries. Regulatory and market developments affecting non-40 Act ETFs.

What to watch next

Disclosure: The content below is a press release provided by the company/PR representative. It is published for informational purposes.

Grayscale® Sui Staking ETF (Ticker: GSUI) Launches on NYSE Arca with Staking

GSUI Delivers Targeted Exposure to Sui, the Next-Generation Smart Contract Platform

STAMFORD, Conn., February 18, 2026 – Grayscale, the world's largest digital asset- focused investment platform*, today announced Grayscale® Sui Staking ETF (Ticker: GSUI), has begun trading on NYSE Arca, offering investors exposure to SUI while seeking to capture staking rewards generated through participation in the Sui network. Grayscale Sui Staking ETF (“GSUI” or the“Fund”), an exchange traded product, is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (“40 Act”), and therefore is not subject to the same regulations and protections as 40 Act registered ETFs and mutual funds. GSUI is subject to significant risk and heightened volatility. GSUI is not suitable for an investor who cannot afford the loss of the entire investment. An investment in GSUI is not a direct investment in SUI.

Built by an industry-renowned team previously responsible for Facebook's Diem project**, Sui is a fast, low-cost blockchain built to deliver the seamless digital experiences people expect from modern apps, on a network designed for real-world use. By processing multiple transactions in parallel, Sui is intended to offer blockchain applications at internet-level speed. It also has distinct features that allow for ease of use, like simple wallet logins through Gmail and continued functionality even when users are offline***.

Since its launch, Sui has rapidly expanded as a technology stack, rebuilding core infrastructure to allow developers to create sophisticated and highly valued applications.

In addition to providing investors exposure to SUI, GSUI is designed to participate in network staking, a core mechanism that supports the security and operation of the Sui blockchain. Staking rewards, net of applicable fees and expenses, may be reflected in the ETP's net asset value, offering investors a potential additional source of return beyond price appreciation.

“GSUI's launch on NYSE Arca marks an important milestone in expanding the range of exchange-traded products tied to the Sui ecosystem, including exposure to potential staking rewards,” said Krista Lynch, Senior Vice President, ETF Capital Markets, at Grayscale.“GSUI is structured to provide investors with exposure to SUI and its staking activity through an ETP, offering a convenient way to gain exposure to a network designed for scalable, real-world applications, and the next generation of digital experiences.”

As adoption expands across finance, gaming, AI, and consumer apps, Grayscale expects Sui to continue positioning itself to power a broad range of real-world digital experiences.

“This milestone further cements Sui's growing role in the institutional adoption of digital assets, as Sui is backed with both the infrastructure required to support real-world applications at scale and the trust of leading financial partners,” said Adeniyi Abiodun, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder at Mysten Labs, the original contributors to Sui.

“GSUI provides traditional investors with a streamlined way to access the SUI token and participate in its network activity through a familiar exchange-traded structure.”

Grayscale® Sui Trust ETF first launched as a private placement to eligible accredited investors in August 2024 and received its public quotation in November 2025. For more information about GSUI, please visit:

Grayscale is the world's largest digital asset-focused investment platform* with a mission to make digital asset investing simpler and open to all investors. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has been at the forefront of bringing digital assets into the mainstream. The firm has a long history of firsts, including launching the first Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange traded products in the United States. Grayscale continues to pioneer the asset class by providing investors, advisors, and institutional allocators with exposure to more than 45 digital assets through a suite of over 40 investment products, spanning ETFs, private funds, and diversified strategies. For more information, please follow @Grayscale or visit grayscale.

*Largest digital asset-focused investment platform based on asset under management (“AUM”) as of September 30, 2025. For other companies in this category, AUM is considered as of most recent public disclosure.

Please read the prospectus carefully before investing in Grayscale Sui Staking ETF

(“GSUI” or the“Fund”). Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the marketing agent for the Fund and Grayscale Investments Sponsors, LLC is the sponsor.

As a non-diversified and single industry fund, the value of the shares may fluctuate more than shares invested in a broader range of securities. There is no guarantee that a market for the shares will be available, which will adversely impact the liquidity of the Fund.

Sui is a delegated proof-of-stake (DPoS) blockchain that relies on a distributed network of validators to confirm transactions and secure the network. Validators' voting power (and participation in the active set) is determined by the amount of SUI staked to them by token holders through delegation.

Staking Risk. When the Fund stakes SUI, SUI is subject to the risks attendant to staking generally. Staking requires that the Fund lock up SUI for the period of time required by the staking protocol, meaning that the Fund cannot sell or transfer the staked SUI, thereby making it illiquid for the period it is being staked. Staked SUI is also subject to security breaches, network downtime or attacks, smart contract vulnerabilities, and validator or custodian failure or compromise, which can result in a complete loss of the staked SUI or a loss of any rewards. Potential staking rewards are earned by the Fund and not issued directly to investors.

SUI may have concentrated ownership and large sales or distributions by holders of SUI could have an adverse effect on the market price of such digital assets. The value of the Fund relates directly to the value of SUI, the value of which may be highly volatile and subject to fluctuations due to a number of factors. Because the value of the Fund is correlated with the value of SUI, it is important to understand the investment attributes of, and the market for, SUI. Please consult with a financial professional.

